Pavon leads Aon Next 10; Garnett atop Aon Swing 5
Golf Today reviews the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5 point standings, led by Matthieu Pavon and Brice Garnett, respectively, and how it impacts the remaining 2024 PGA Tour signature events.
McIlroy searching for ‘formula that works’
Rory McIlroy is making a slight change to his schedule ahead of the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National as he searches for a formula that works.
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early rd. 1
Watch some of the best shots from the early portion of Round 1 at the Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Davis looking to forge her legacy at Augusta
Learn more about Auburn freshman Anna Davis, who is hoping to become the first two-time winner of the Augusta National Women's Amateur at just 18 years old.
Augusta National Women’s Amateur is evolving
Two-time ACC Player of the Year Rachel Kuehn discusses what the Augusta National Women's Amateur means to her and why the tournament is becoming a household name.
Stanford stock ‘sky-high’ heading into Augusta
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to break down the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur, including the Stanford players in the field and Ingrid Lindblad's outlook as a "favorite" in the event.
‘Impossible’ not to look ahead to Masters
Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman discuss their focus on the Texas Open and how much they are peeking ahead to the Masters at Augusta National.
Augusta National Women’s Amateur is ‘impactful’
Morgan Pressel joins Golf Today from Champions Retreat Golf Club to discuss the major storylines heading into the 2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur.
Is Korda’s streak the start of a run of dominance?
Beth Ann Nichols calls in to discuss Nelly Korda's winning streak and her chances of becoming a truly dominant star.