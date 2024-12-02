Watch Now
Tiger's role at this year's Hero World Challenge
Golf Today and several guests look ahead to this year's Hero World Challenge, discussing Tiger Wood's role as host and what he wants from golf in 2025, golfers who could contend at Albany Golf Course, and more.
Up Next
Dahmen keeps his PGA Tour card for next season
Dahmen keeps his PGA Tour card for next season
Facing the possibility of losing his PGA Tour card for 2025, 37-year-old American Joel Dahmen had a final round to remember at the 2024 RSM Classic, shooting a dramatic 64 to secure full-time status for next season.
Thitikul’s ‘patience’ pays off in winning CME
Thitikul's 'patience' pays off in winning CME
Jeeno Thitikul sits down with the Golf Central crew after winning the CME Group Tour Championship, discussing the importance of having her coach during the event and emotions going into the 18th hole.
Yin staying loose with share of CME lead
Yin staying loose with share of CME lead
The Golf Central crew evaluates how Angel Yin is staying collected and unbothered with a huge opportunity ahead of her with the final round of the CME Group Tour Championship.
Thitikul ‘trending in right direction’ at CME
Thitikul 'trending in right direction' at CME
Golf Central analyzes Jeeno Thitikul's performance in Round 3 of the CME Group Tour Championship, explaining why she's "trending in the right direction" going into the final round.
Berger climbs on Moving Day as he fights for card
Berger climbs on Moving Day as he fights for card
Daniel Berger shot a 7-under 63 on Moving Day (presented by Penske) at the RSM Classic, tying the low round of the day and helping him in his fight for a spot in the top 125.
HLs: BMW Australian PGA Championship, Round 2
HLs: BMW Australian PGA Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from second-round action of the 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship, part of the DP World Tour.
Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop
Yin gets benefit of doubt on drop
Angel Yin addresses the media after having her drop reviewed by the officials, who ruled in her favor due to the placement of her shot.
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?
The Golf Central crew looks at how the players on the bubble performed during the second round of The RSM Classic.
First 6 holes got Korda rolling in CME Group Rd. 2
First 6 holes got Korda rolling in CME Group Rd. 2
Nelly Korda got right back on track in Round 2 of the CME Group Tour Championship, posting a 6-under 66 -- largely fueled by her first six holes. Golf Central analyzes what went right in her bounceback day.