MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Lexus Pipe Pro presented by YETI
Brazil’s Filipe Toledo the latest world champion to take break from surfing
The Genesis Invitational - Round One
How to watch: TV times, streams for the Genesis Invitational
SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Jett Lawrence cropped.JPG
Jett Lawrence on racing Eli Tomac: “It’s not exactly like the same beast he used to be”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_sww200im_worlds_final_240212.jpg
Douglass repeats in women’s 200m IM at Worlds
nbc_pft_missedopgreenlawinjutry_240212.jpg
49ers failed to capitalize on chances in SB LVIII
nbc_pft_reidquotes_240212.jpg
Unpacking Reid’s comments on future with Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Tiger makes anticipated return at Genesis

February 12, 2024 12:16 PM
With Tiger Woods set to make his PGA Tour season debut at The Genesis Invitational, Todd Lewis and Rex Hoggard talk about what to expect from Tiger for the event and season as a whole.
nbc_golf_central_tiger_240212__958736.jpg
5:08
Tiger makes anticipated return at Genesis
nbc_golf_gt_arodriguezintv_240207.jpg
2:02
A-Rod: Phoenix one of the most exciting places
nbc_golf_gt_emmittsmithintv_240207.jpg
8:35
Pursuit of perfection drew Smith to golf
nbc_golf_gt_jthomasonlivplayers_240207.jpg
6:40
JT: LIV pros shouldn’t return to PGA Tour easily
nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintv_240207.jpg
6:03
Scheffler: ‘Different levels’ in LIV defections
nbc_golf_gt_hicksontiger_240207.jpg
3:52
How Tiger’s ‘competitive drive’ led him to Genesis
nbc_golf_sabanon16_240207.jpg
3:48
Saban tees off on No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open Pro-Am
nbc_golf_gt_menneintv_240207.jpg
5:36
Menne feels ‘more prepared’ for Augusta National
nbc_golf_gt_phelpsintv_240207.jpg
4:18
Phelps picking up golf tips at TPC Scottsdale
nbc_golf_gt_woodsgenesis_240207.jpg
2:26
Tiger commits to playing Genesis Invitational
