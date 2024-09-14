 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Chip Ganassi holds court
NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen
Connor Zilisch wins NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in double overtime thriller
Syndication: The Tennessean
IndyCar Nashville starting lineup: Palou 24th, Power fourth as Kyle Kirkwood takes pole

nbc_smx_hlawrenceintvnbc_240914.jpg
Hunter checks ‘small box’ with persistence in SMX
nbc_golf_solheim_cigandapedersenint_240914.jpg
Ciganda predicts a big comeback at Solheim Cup
nbc_pl_bouchehl_240914.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Chelsea Matchweek 4

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Chip Ganassi holds court
NASCAR Xfinity Series Mission 200 at The Glen
Connor Zilisch wins NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in double overtime thriller
Syndication: The Tennessean
IndyCar Nashville starting lineup: Palou 24th, Power fourth as Kyle Kirkwood takes pole

nbc_smx_hlawrenceintvnbc_240914.jpg
Hunter checks ‘small box’ with persistence in SMX
nbc_golf_solheim_cigandapedersenint_240914.jpg
Ciganda predicts a big comeback at Solheim Cup
nbc_pl_bouchehl_240914.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Chelsea Matchweek 4

Khang/Lee ride friendship to win at Solheim, Day 2

September 14, 2024 04:36 PM
Megan Khang and Alison Lee talk about their relationship after winning their Day 2 Solheim Cup match 4&3 and how much fun they having at the competition.
nbc_golf_solheim_cigandapedersenint_240914.jpg
1:50
Ciganda predicts a big comeback at Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_solheim_khangleeint_240914.jpg
1:16
Khang/Lee ride friendship to win at Solheim, Day 2
nbc_golf_gc_amypettersenchat_240910.jpg
7:28
Pettersen: Team Europe ‘having a ball’ at Solheim
nbc_golf_gt_amyrogersreportv2_240910.jpg
6:08
How Korda’s stardom fits into Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_solheimcupfeature_240910.jpg
6:24
Inside the ‘mad dash’ that started the Solheim Cup
nbc_golf_lgpafmchamp_240901.jpg
9:45
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_fmcrd3hl_240831.jpg
4:10
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lpgafmrd2_240830.jpg
10:04
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_fmhls_240829.jpg
7:40
Highlights: FM Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_bethannaigopen_240820.jpg
8:41
Lewis aims to ‘recreate magic’ from 2013 AIG Open
