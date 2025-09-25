Watch Now
DeChambeau: 'Sucked' not being on U.S team in 2023
Bryson DeChambeau speaks with the media ahead of the Ryder Cup, reflecting on missing out on being on the U.S team in 2023 and his mentality now that he is in the mix in 2025.
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’
Live from the Ryder Cup, Todd Lewis and Ryan Lavner discuss the personalities of the European team, including Rory McIlroy's evolution as a leader and the rivalry between him and Bryson DeChambeau.
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
Rory McIlroy discusses the moment he felt the true impact of the Ryder Cup, remembering the time a sick Seve Ballesteros gave an emotional speech to the European team.
Rory on why 2025 Ryder Cup win would be so special
Rory McIlroy discusses his mindset heading into the 2025 Ryder Cup, explaining why another away win would be one of the greatest achievements of his career and more.
Why a fast start will be pivotal at Bethpage Black
A quick start will be pivotal during the Ryder Cup. Take a look at the course outlook of Bethpage Black and how well both the United States and European teams do at keeping things near the hole.
‘Bones’ reflects on Ryder Cup memories
Jim "Bones" Mackay discusses his memories from caddying at the Ryder Cup, including how he handled the 2004 pairing of Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.
Ryder Cup to enhance security for Trump visit
Rex Hoggard reports on President Donald Trump's expected visit to this year's Ryder Cup, highlighting increased security measures fans can expect to face at Bethpage Black.
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
Though Americans have "generally disappointed" at Ryder Cups of years past, Scottie Scheffler has the chance to buck the trend this year at Bethpage Black. Live From dives into expectations for the world No. 1.
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
Steve Letarte joins Live From the Ryder Cup to preview the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas, why his "competitive spirit" was fulfilled by golf, and why communication is key at the Ryder Cup.
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
Todd Lewis reports on the Ryder Cup opening ceremony being rescheduled for Wednesday due to inclement weather, before Live From examines how the change could impact preparations for the European and U.S. teams.