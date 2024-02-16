 Skip navigation
Round One of the Genesis Invitational
Tiger takes spotlight while Cantlay takes lead at Genesis Invitational
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying
Tyler Reddick wins first Duel race, Jimmie Johnson locks into Daytona 500
clark_record.png
Caitlin Clark passes Kelsey Plum to break NCAA Division I women's all-time scoring record

nbc_wcbb_halfseg_240215.jpg
Clark efficient in record-breaking mission
nbc_wcbb_cchalfintv_240215.jpg
Clark ‘grateful’ after record-breaking moment
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsrd1reax_240215__710234.jpg
Tiger’s Genesis Round 1 ‘overall positive’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Round One of the Genesis Invitational
Tiger takes spotlight while Cantlay takes lead at Genesis Invitational
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 - Qualifying
Tyler Reddick wins first Duel race, Jimmie Johnson locks into Daytona 500
clark_record.png
Caitlin Clark passes Kelsey Plum to break NCAA Division I women’s all-time scoring record

nbc_wcbb_halfseg_240215.jpg
Clark efficient in record-breaking mission
nbc_wcbb_cchalfintv_240215.jpg
Clark ‘grateful’ after record-breaking moment
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsrd1reax_240215__710234.jpg
Tiger’s Genesis Round 1 ‘overall positive’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Tiger's Genesis Invitational Round 1

February 15, 2024 07:54 PM
Tiger Woods shoots a 1-over 72 in Round 1 of The Genesis Invitational. Watch the highlights and lowlights of his opening round.
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsrd1reax_240215__710234.jpg
nbc_golf_tigerwoodsrd1hl_240215.jpg
nbc_golf_woodlandpostroundintv_240215.jpg
nbc_golf_woodsat18thv2_240215.jpg
nbc_golf_tigerpostroundintv_240212.jpg
nbc_golf_gc_tigerwoodsankle_240214.jpg
nbc_golf_gc_tigerpresserreact_240214.jpg
nbc_golf_gc_tigerpresserfull_240214.jpg
nbc_golf_gt_tigeronssgandpif_240214.jpg
nbc_gt_roryintvanddiscussion_240214__638676.jpg
nbc_golf_gc_finaumcilroy_240213.jpg
nbc_golf_gt_kiraontiger_240213.jpg
