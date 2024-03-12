 Skip navigation
WM Phoenix Open
Kaufman, Kisner to host Friday’s ‘Happy Hour’ from par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass
Penn State v Minnesota
College Basketball Best Bets, March 13: Penn State Nittany Lions vs Michigan Wolverines
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Previews
‘Churn’ rate on pace with what officials expected at signature events

nbc_golf_livefrom_monahandeskreax_240312.jpg
Golf community wants details of talks with PIF
nbc_moto_smxbigmomentsbirmv4_240312.jpg
Best SX moments from Arlington Round 9
nbc_imsa_sebringpreview_240312.jpg
IMSA heads to Sebring for the Twelve Hours

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Monahan understands he has to rebuild trust

March 12, 2024 07:55 PM
Todd Lewis discusses Jay Monahan's recent comments on the future of golf and why the PGA Tour commissioner still has to rebuild the trust of players.
nbc_golf_livefrom_monahandeskreax_240312.jpg
12:27
Golf community wants details of talks with PIF
nbc_golf_livefrom_toddlewis_240312.jpg
6:34
Monahan understands he has to rebuild trust
nbc_golf_schefflerpresser_240312.jpg
9:37
Scheffler: A dominant figure would help golf
nbc_golf_schueffelepresser_240312.jpg
10:23
Schauffele on Monahan: ‘Words are words’
nbc_golf_garnettwalkandtalk_240312.jpg
5:50
Garnett thrilled for opportunity at The Players
nbc_golf_monahanresign_Qs_240312.jpg
4:21
Monahan: ‘I am the right person’ to lead PGA Tour
nbc_golf_monahansignature_240312__986705.jpg
7:51
Monahan unpacks world tour idea, signature events
nbc_golf_monahanliv_240312.jpg
5:26
Monahan remarks on SSG and PIF deal at The Players
nbc_golf_monahanreax_240312.jpg
7:40
Reckoning is coming for PGA Tour structure
nbc_golf_jtwalkandtalk_240312.jpg
8:48
Inside Thomas’ favorite holes at TPC Sawgrass
nbc_roto_btetheplayers_240311.jpg
12:06
Betting market for The Players Championship
nbc_gc_rexlewis_240311.jpg
2:20
TPC lures you into playing the ‘hero’s shot’
