Kuchar's 'steady' approach leading to WWT success
Matt Kuchar breaks down what worked for him at the World Wide Technology Championship in Round 2, explaining why he's felt 'good for a while' with his game and how he has ownership of his path to success.
Matt Kuchar breaks down what worked for him at the World Wide Technology Championship in Round 2, explaining why he's felt 'good for a while' with his game and how he has ownership of his path to success.
Åberg lays out keys for Round 3 at WWT Champ.
Ludvig Aberg discusses his Round 2 performance at the World Wide Technology Championship and looks ahead to the weekend, highlighting what he needs to do to move up the leaderboard.
Hickok: Controlling ‘all facets’ of my game at WWT
Kramer Hickok looks back at his play so far at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he says he's been making the game as easy as possible for himself ahead of the weekend.
‘Good ball striking’ key for Suh in WWT Round 2
Justin Suh reflects on what worked well for him in Round 2 play at the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba, highlighting his ball striking, what's next this weekend and more.
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ, Rd. 2
Watch the action from Round 2 of the World Wide Technology Championship, hosted at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante.
Highlights: Åberg, 17-year-old Davis in Rd. 1 of WWT
The Golf Central crew take a look at the Round 1 performances of Billy Davis, Lucas Glover and Ludvig Åberg at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.
Highlights: Percy, World Wide Tech Champ, Rd. 1
Check out the best shots from Cameron Percy's first round at the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.
Villegas ‘kept it in play’ en route to 64 in Rd. 1
Camilo Villegas speaks with Golf Central after his opening round 8-under 64 in the World Wide Technology Championship.
Highlights: World Wide Technology, Round 1
Watch the action from Round 1 of the World Wide Technology Championship, hosted at El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante.
Percy discusses strong first round at WWTC
Cameron Percy talks about his 10-under first-round performance at the World Wide Technology Championship and what his approach will be in the coming days.
Young: 65 Round 1 ‘about as easy as they come’
Cameron Young breezed through a World Wide Technology Championship opening round that he called "about as easy as they come" on Thursday, shooting a 7-under 65 while hitting every fairway and green.