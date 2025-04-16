Kurtz needs to be stashed in fantasy leagues

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch 2025 WWE WrestleMania 41: Schedule, stream info, match card, preview, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
Humberto Zarco
,
Humberto Zarco
,
Rory McIlroy’s peers have special appreciation for his Grand Slam accomplishment
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Update: Jorge Prado begins training after shoulder injury
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Schar makes it 4-0 for Newcastle against Palace
Barnes drills Newcastle 3-0 ahead of Palace
Dolphins ‘not pursuing’ trade for WR Hill
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
How to watch 2025 WWE WrestleMania 41: Schedule, stream info, match card, preview, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
Humberto Zarco
,
Humberto Zarco
,
Rory McIlroy’s peers have special appreciation for his Grand Slam accomplishment
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
Update: Jorge Prado begins training after shoulder injury
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Schar makes it 4-0 for Newcastle against Palace
Barnes drills Newcastle 3-0 ahead of Palace
Dolphins ‘not pursuing’ trade for WR Hill
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Kurtz needs to be stashed in fantasy leagues
April 16, 2025 02:09 PM
Eric Samulski weighs in on Athletics top prospect Nick Kurtz, explaining why the slugging first baseman should be stashed in all of your fantasy baseball leagues.
Related Videos
01:32
Reds’ Hays an ‘intriguing’ bat in deeper leagues
01:33
Cubs demote top prospect Shaw to Triple-A Iowa
01:45
Trout leads AL Comeback Player of the Year odds
01:50
Rice’s breakout for Yankees is ‘very legitimate’
01:12
Schmidt worth adding everywhere in return from IL
01:21
Expectations for Spencer Strider in season debut
01:47
Wesneski, Saggese are both waiver wire targets
01:27
What to expect from Giants’ Lee in fantasy
01:37
Who will Cubs turn to with Steele out for season?
01:21
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
01:20
Angels offense has been ‘surprisingly explosive’
01:26
Schwellenbach ascending as a ‘clear’ fantasy SP1
01:03
Crochet leads American League Cy Young odds
01:26
‘Cause for optimism’ with Pfaadt in fantasy
01:28
Veen must hit the ground running for Rockies
01:43
Lopez expected to be placed on 15-day IL
01:29
Can Dodgers break MLB regular season wins record?
01:23
Fantasy ripple effects from Steele’s trip to IL
01:27
Surging Carroll can finish as fantasy’s top player
01:08
Tatis Jr.'s latest shoulder injury is ‘worrisome’
01:28
Who will step up for Mariners amid Robles’ injury?
01:24
Greene emerging as ‘dark horse Cy Young candidate’
01:41
Hold Arrighetti on IL after suffering broken thumb
01:16
Greene has ‘all the tools’ to compete for Cy Young
01:15
Dodgers’ Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out
01:19
How Guerrero Jr.'s extension affects rest of MLB
01:55
Target Angels’ Paris, Tigers’ Kahnle in fantasy
01:30
Cardinals’ Contreras a fantasy buy-low candidate
01:07
What to make of Crews’ early struggles with Nats
01:02
Stash Angels’ Neto in fantasy right away
Latest Clips
01:56
Schar makes it 4-0 for Newcastle against Palace
01:13
Barnes drills Newcastle 3-0 ahead of Palace
01:41
Guehi’s own goal doubles Newcastle’s lead
01:15
Could Ravens trade Andrews during NFL draft?
01:32
Murphy’s screamer gives Newcastle lead over Palace
03:50
Look back on Judkins’ strong game vs. Marshall
01:51
Aston Villa prove they belong despite loss to PSG
01:17
Beware of perilous par-3 14 at RBC’s Harbour Town
02:29
Examining Alisson’s superb performance v. West Ham
12:43
Simmons has ‘most upside’ of any OT in draft class
06:10
Brown reflects on 2018 combine: ‘I am who I am’
03:13
Inside Egbuka’s stellar 2024 game vs. Oregon
01:28
Why Membou has value to be first OL drafted
04:38
Alabama LB Campbell has ‘elite’ first step
09:20
Why Campbell is a ‘no doubt’ starting guard
06:49
Do Clippers have the ‘ingredients’ to upset OKC?
05:25
Warriors needed ‘all of’ Butler to beat Grizzlies
01:59
Will Doncic outscore Edwards in LAL-MIN series?
01:34
Target Brunson as leading scorer in NYK-DET series
02:22
Celtics are heavy favorites against the Magic
02:13
Warriors ‘narrow path to victory’ boosts Rockets
02:04
Could Pistons keep series close vs. Knicks?
08:56
Indiana’s Cignetti: ‘Never be satisfied’
01:54
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
01:00
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
47
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles
03:51
Simms: Prospects like zoo animals on Top Golf trip
02:11
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New York Giants
12:47
Hunter gets candid on his need to play both ways
05:41
Highlights: 2025 Western Intercollegiate, Round 2
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue