Top News

MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider dominates with 13 Ks in Triple-A start and may soon join the Braves
The Masters - Round One
Two late double bogeys send Rory McIlroy tumbling down Masters leaderboard
The Masters - Round One
Justin Rose steals the show on Day 1, leads by three shots at Masters

Top Clips

nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250410.jpg
Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250410.jpg
Augusta knowledge helps Rose lead Masters early

Watch Now

DeChambeau: Not 'dialed in' despite 3 under Rd. 1

April 10, 2025 08:03 PM
Bryson DeChambeau opened the 2025 Masters with a 3 under 69, but ever the perfectionist, he said he's still not quite dialed in as he looks to improve with his irons on Friday.
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
1:22
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250410.jpg
1:26
Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250410.jpg
2:22
Augusta knowledge helps Rose lead Masters early
nbc_golf_postroundintvs_250410.jpg
2:41
15th green frustrates Masters field on Thursday
nbc_golf_kimlangersmith_250410.jpg
2:48
Kim, Langer, Smith pleased after ‘tricky’ Round 1
nbc_golf_lfharmonfeature_v2_250410.jpg
7:01
How golf changed Harmon — and how he changed golf
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
1:49
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories
nbc_gc_homacaddy_250409.jpg
2:01
Homa shares why he separated with caddie Greiner
nbc_roto_masterstop20_v2_250409.jpg
1:35
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
nbc_golf_ridleypresser_250409.jpg
39:03
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
