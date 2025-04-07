Watch Now
How Hastings made Masters Thursday a holiday
Justin Hastings and Hiroshi Tai, two of the amateurs competing in the Masters, discuss the significance of playing among golf's greats at Augusta.
Langer: Final Masters start is ‘bittersweet’
Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer speaks to the media to recount the journey around Augusta in his career and the "bittersweet" emotions ahead of his final start at Augusta National Golf Club.
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta
Xander Schauffele returns to Augusta National this time as a major champion, and he addresses the media on how being sidelined by injury has kept him motivated and made him mentally stronger, among other topics.
O’Meara recounts first trip to No. 11 at Augusta
Mark O'Meara takes us back to his first trip around Augusta National Golf Club in 1980, specifically to the "intimidating" hole No. 11, and a wayward shot that had impacted the leaderboard.
Tiger Woods to bring new learning lab to Augusta
Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announces a partnership with TGR Foundation that will bring a new learning lab and 9-hole short course to the area.
DeChambeau, Morikawa among Masters favorites
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick run through their best bets for the 2025 Masters, including why they think Bryson DeChambeau or Collin Morikawa might be able to top favorite Scottie Scheffler.
Top shots from 2025 Valero Texas Open
Look back on highlights from the 2025 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio, including best shots from winner Brian Harman.
‘Surging’ Garcia a bet to lead LIV at Augusta
Brad Thomas is eyeing a "surging" Sergio Garcia to finish as the top LIV golfer at this year's Masters Tournament, highlighting his "absolutely insane" price and current form compared to the favorites.
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Final Round
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from the final round of play at the 2025 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open
As Brian Harman secures the win at the Valero Texas Open, Dan Hicks takes a moment to share the story of Cathy Dowdy, who is currently in hospice after helping rescue Harman's son from drowning.