MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ta’Niya Latson
Ta’Niya Latson commits to South Carolina
Ivan Demidov
Top prospect Ivan Demidov expected to join Canadiens after leaving KHL and signing an NHL contract
Victor Robles
Mariners’ Victor Robles will miss at least 12 weeks with a dislocated left shoulder

Top Clips

nbc_golf_schefflerpressconference_250408.jpg
Scheffler feels ‘very prepared’ for Masters
biggest_moments_fox.jpg
Supercross 2025: Foxborough biggest moments
nbc_golf_dechambeaupressconference_250408.jpg
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually

April 8, 2025 03:01 PM
Collin Morikawa takes the podium to address his mindset heading into the Masters, how he plans to approach Augusta and the differences between this year and last year.
nbc_golf_schefflerpressconference_250408.jpg
21:03
Scheffler feels ‘very prepared’ for Masters
nbc_golf_dechambeaupressconference_250408.jpg
23:39
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
nbc_golf_viktorhovlandpressconference_250408.jpg
21:12
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
aberg.jpg
9:32
Åberg staying true to self ahead of second Masters
rahm_press.jpg
22:51
Rahm ‘feeling good’ at Augusta after ‘tough’ 2024
nbc_roto_masterslongshots_250408.jpg
1:46
Consider Henley, Spaun as Masters longshots
mcilroy.jpg
18:48
McIlroy blocking out noise in Grand Slam chase
nbc_golf_livefrom_9shots_250407.jpg
2:56
Only Scheffler can hit all nine of these shots
nbc_golf_langerintv_250407.jpg
9:54
Langer: Final Masters start is ‘bittersweet’
nbc_golf_hasandtaiintv_250407.jpg
2:19
How Hastings made Masters Thursday a holiday
Related Videos

nbc_golf_xanderintv_250407.jpg
26:40
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta
nbc_golf_masterspromo_250407.jpg
51
O’Meara recounts first trip to No. 11 at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_fredridley_250407.jpg
19:45
Tiger Woods to bring new learning lab to Augusta
collin_morikawa.png
01:37
DeChambeau, Morikawa among Masters favorites
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250407.jpg
01:22
Top shots from 2025 Valero Texas Open
nbc_roto_livatmasters_250407.jpg
01:23
‘Surging’ Garcia a bet to lead LIV at Augusta
nbc_golf_valerofinalrd_250406.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Final Round
nbc_golf_harmanstory_250406.jpg
03:24
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_250406.jpg
01:42
Scheffler discusses Masters dinner menu choices
nbc_golf_titleisthenley_250406.jpg
01:06
How Henley incorporates family into his Pro V1x
nbc_golf_titleistfitzpatrick_250406.jpg
01:26
Colorful Pro V1x ‘worry-free’ for Fitzpatrick
nbc_golf_titleistcantlay_250406.jpg
01:11
Cantlay: Titleist ‘the best ball,’ maximizes feel
nbc_golf_titleistzalatoris_250406.jpg
01:30
Pro V1x has been ‘plug and play’ for Zalatoris
nbc_golf_titleisttheegala_250406.jpg
01:29
Pro V1 comes with personal touches for Theegala
nbc_golf_valerord3_250405.jpg
12:44
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_valerord2_250404.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_finauace_250404.jpg
01:46
Finau sinks ace to make cut at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_nicklausintv_250404.jpg
02:05
Nicklaus: I love mentoring, advising young golfers
nbc_golf_hhjackandspieth_250404.jpg
01:57
Nicklaus, Spieth on importance of ‘family support’
nbc_golf_hhspiethace_250404.jpg
49
Spieth looks back at ace at 2024 Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_valerord1_250403.jpg
10:15
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_speithbirdie_250403.jpg
01:24
Spieth pitch shot leads to birdie on 17 at Valero
cdw_site.jpg
01:07
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
nbc_bte_valeroopen_250402.jpg
01:02
McCarthy worth an early bet at Valero Texas Open
lee_site.jpeg
01:20
Behind the numbers of Lee’s first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_mwlee18_250330.jpg
01:25
Lee clutches up to win TX Children’s Houston Open
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd4_250330.jpg
14:58
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_mwleeintvv2_250330.jpg
01:43
Lee ‘very exhausted’ after Houston Open win
nbc_golf_roryintv_250330.jpg
01:15
McIlroy taking positives from Houston to Augusta
nbc_golf_texasrd3hl_250329.jpg
11:09
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 3

Latest Clips

biggest_moments_fox.jpg
07:03
Supercross 2025: Foxborough biggest moments
nbc_pftpm_qbsnflpa_250408.jpg
03:27
Why NFLPA needs more involvement from star players
nbc_pftpm_flagfootball_250408.jpg
05:48
Should NFL players be able to chase Olympic gold?
nbc_roto_milroedraft_250408.jpg
01:45
Milroe will be a ‘project’ with any team
nbc_dlb_mentaltollsports_250408.jpg
04:51
Analyzing Alcaraz’s comments on mental health
nbc_pftpm_18gamesched_250408.jpg
06:43
Will the NFL see an 18-game schedule before 2029?
nbc_pftpm_tushpush_250408.jpg
05:23
How to strike ‘balance’ on tush push ruling
nbc_roto_robles_250408.jpg
01:28
Who will step up for Mariners amid Robles’ injury?
nbc_roto_greene_250408.jpg
01:24
Greene emerging as ‘dark horse Cy Young candidate’
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250408.jpg
01:41
Hold Arrighetti on IL after suffering broken thumb
nbc_roto_hunterdraft_250408.jpg
01:09
What Hunter would bring to CLE if drafted at No. 2
nbc_pftpm_nflparepcards_250408.jpg
09:06
NFLPA report cards have held owners accountable
nbc_imsa_wickens_250408.jpg
12:58
Wickens’ return to racing hits new chapter in IMSA
mpx_new.jpg
10:44
Lappas: Houston failed to execute late vs. Florida
houston_cougars.jpg
10:49
What is the worst way for a game to end?
nbc_dlb_gatorsvictory_250408.jpg
03:22
Florida wins thrilling national championship
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_250408.jpg
11:41
Reflecting on Southampton’s relegation from PL
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_250408.jpg
24:45
Why Villa are the biggest winners of Matchweek 31
nbc_dlb_armstead_250408.jpg
05:15
Where does Armstead rank among best MIA OTs ever?
nbc_pl_netbusters_250408.jpg
25:43
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_villacharge_250408.jpg
08:06
PL RAW: Villa take down Nottingham Forest at home
nbc_pl_10longestsologoals_250408.jpg
03:52
Highlights: 10 longest solo goals in PL history
nbc_pl_mostunderrated_250408.jpg
10:47
The most underrated Premier League goals ever
nbc_pl_genxpartc_250408.jpg
20:51
Mateta, Strand Larsen headline return of No. 9’s
paige_mpx.jpg
02:26
Top moments from Bueckers’ final season at UConn
nbc_pl_genxparta_250408.jpg
15:39
Fulham’s gameplan worked perfectly v. Liverpool
oly_fswom_worlds_liugold_cinematic.jpg
02:10
Liu masters the moment at figure skating worlds
nbc_roto_nbacoach_250408.jpg
01:39
Atkinson the ‘easy’ pick for NBA COTY
nbc_roto_hawksmagic_250408.jpg
01:55
Hawks could struggle defensively against Magic
nbc_pl_2robarsenaleverton_250408.jpg
07:04
Did Arsenal hold back against Everton?