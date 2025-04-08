Watch Now
Scheffler feels 'very prepared' for Masters
Two-time Masters champion Scottie Scheffler explains how his approach to each Masters Tournament evolves, the difficulties of the course at Augusta, and why this is the most prepared he has felt all year.
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
Bryson DeChambeau addresses the media on the evolution of his approach at Augusta National, his focus of playing the golf course over the competition, tinkering his driver heads, and coming up from Northern California.
Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually
Collin Morikawa takes the podium to address his mindset heading into the Masters, how he plans to approach Augusta and the differences between this year and last year.
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
Viktor Hovland speaks to the media to discuss his preparation ahead of his sixth Masters appearance, why he is so open about his processes and maintaining an open mind, as well as insight surrounding his driver change.
Åberg staying true to self ahead of second Masters
Ludvig Åberg's runner-up finish in his Masters debut has kept him comfortable returning to Augusta, and he shares the importance of remaining consistent and not shying away from the tournament's prestige.
Rahm ‘feeling good’ at Augusta after ‘tough’ 2024
Jon Rahm speaks to the media to share how his feelings differ this year entering major championship season, what he sees at Augusta when he is "in the zone," and the mental challenges of handling change in his career.
Consider Henley, Spaun as Masters longshots
Brad Thomas makes the case for Russell Henley and J.J. Spaun as longshots to win the Masters, explaining why both golfers' current form profiles well at Augusta National.
McIlroy blocking out noise in Grand Slam chase
Rory McIlroy speaks to the media to discuss his resilience in dealing with setbacks, blocking out the noise in his chase for the career Grand Slam, and changing his approach to major championship play.
Only Scheffler can hit all nine of these shots
Brandel Chamblee breaks down the variety of shots that Scottie Scheffler has at his disposal which makes him singular on the PGA Tour.
Langer: Final Masters start is ‘bittersweet’
Two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer speaks to the media to recount the journey around Augusta in his career and the "bittersweet" emotions ahead of his final start at Augusta National Golf Club.