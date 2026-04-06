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NCAA Basketball: Final Four-City Scenes
UConn vs. Michigan live updates: 2026 March Madness Men’s National Championship game score, highlights, stats
SX 2026 Rd 12 St Louis 450 Ken Roczen signs gear.jpg
SMX 2026 450 results, highlights, finish at St. Louis: Ken Roczen continues to close the championship gap
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
SX 2026 Rd 12 St Louis 250 Haiden Deegan celebrates.jpg
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at St. Louis: Haiden Deegan wins sixth championship
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Clippers, Hawks’ seasons have taken weird turns
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Bulls entering new chapter after firing VP and GM

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HLs: Draft riser Thieneman's top plays from 2025

April 6, 2026 05:17 PM
Relive Dillon Thieneman's standout moments from the 2025 season, where the safety thrived in Oregon's defensive backfield and currently projects as a top-20 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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