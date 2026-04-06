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Syndication: Detroit Free Press
UConn vs. Michigan live updates: 2026 March Madness Men’s National Championship game score, highlights, stats
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 Haiden Deegan Press Day.jpg
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at St. Louis: Haiden Deegan wins sixth championship
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  • Dan Beaver
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MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers lead the way, Konnor Griffin and the Pirates are rolling
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‘Everything was clicking’ for UCLA in title game
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Albus will be longshot favorite at Kentucky Derby
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Will Ortiz stay with Further Ado at Kentucky Derby

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Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
UConn vs. Michigan live updates: 2026 March Madness Men’s National Championship game score, highlights, stats
SX 2026 Rd 04 Houston 450 Haiden Deegan Press Day.jpg
SMX 2026 250 results, highlights, finish at St. Louis: Haiden Deegan wins sixth championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
pagespowerranks.jpg
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers lead the way, Konnor Griffin and the Pirates are rolling
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_natchamprecap_260406.jpg
‘Everything was clicking’ for UCLA in title game
nbc_horse_woodmemorialdrewmixed_260406.jpg
Albus will be longshot favorite at Kentucky Derby
nbc_horse_bluegrassmixedv2_260406.jpg
Will Ortiz stay with Further Ado at Kentucky Derby

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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Analyzing So Happy's win in Santa Anita Derby

April 6, 2026 02:48 PM
Drew Dinsick reacts to the 2026 Santa Anita Derby as So Happy wins the race after beating the favorite Potente and booking its spot at the Kentucky Derby.

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