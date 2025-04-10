 Skip navigation
Top News

The Masters - Round One
Masters 2025: Nick Dunlap shoots 90 in opening round at Augusta National
The Masters - Preview Day 2
2025 Masters weather: Rain and wind in Friday forecast at Augusta National
The Masters - Round One
WATCH: Fred Couples holes hybrid shot from 191 yards at par-4 14th on his way to 1-under 71

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_v2_250410.jpg
Who will be selected top-five in 2025 NFL Draft?
nbc_roto_brandonpfaadt_250410.jpg
‘Cause for optimism’ with Pfaadt in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayer_250410.jpg
Fantasy impact of Murray saying he has to run more

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_v2_250410.jpg
Who will be selected top-five in 2025 NFL Draft?
nbc_roto_brandonpfaadt_250410.jpg
‘Cause for optimism’ with Pfaadt in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayer_250410.jpg
Fantasy impact of Murray saying he has to run more

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Kim, Langer, Smith pleased after 'tricky' Round 1

April 10, 2025 02:49 PM
Michael Kim (1 under), Bernhard Langer (2 over) and Cameron Smith (1 over) comment on their opening rounds of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National, a "tricky" day they leave mostly satisfied.
rory_scottie_mpx.jpg
2:54
Does Scheffler vs. McIlroy qualify as a rivalry?
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
1:49
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories
nbc_gc_homacaddy_250409.jpg
2:01
Homa shares why he separated with caddie Greiner
nbc_roto_masterstop20_v2_250409.jpg
1:35
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
nbc_golf_ridleypresser_250409.jpg
39:03
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
nbc_roto_bte_mastersdebutant_250409.jpg
1:46
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
nbc_golf_schefflerpressconference_250408.jpg
21:03
Scheffler feels ‘very prepared’ for Masters
nbc_golf_dechambeaupressconference_250408.jpg
23:39
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
CollinMorikawaLiveFromMasters.jpg
12:30
Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually
nbc_golf_viktorhovlandpressconference_250408.jpg
21:12
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
aberg.jpg
09:32
Åberg staying true to self ahead of second Masters
rahm_press.jpg
22:51
Rahm ‘feeling good’ at Augusta after ‘tough’ 2024
nbc_roto_masterslongshots_250408.jpg
01:46
Consider Henley, Spaun as Masters longshots
mcilroy.jpg
18:48
McIlroy blocking out noise in Grand Slam chase
nbc_golf_langerintv_250407.jpg
09:54
Langer: Final Masters start is ‘bittersweet’
nbc_golf_hasandtaiintv_250407.jpg
02:19
How Hastings made Masters Thursday a holiday
nbc_golf_xanderintv_250407.jpg
26:40
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta
nbc_golf_masterspromo_250407.jpg
51
O’Meara recounts first trip to No. 11 at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_fredridley_250407.jpg
19:45
Tiger Woods to bring new learning lab to Augusta
collin_morikawa.png
01:37
DeChambeau, Morikawa among Masters favorites
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250407.jpg
01:22
Top shots from 2025 Valero Texas Open
nbc_roto_livatmasters_250407.jpg
01:23
‘Surging’ Garcia a bet to lead LIV at Augusta
nbc_golf_valerofinalrd_250406.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Final Round
nbc_golf_harmanstory_250406.jpg
03:24
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_250406.jpg
01:42
Scheffler discusses Masters dinner menu choices
nbc_golf_titleisthenley_250406.jpg
01:06
How Henley incorporates family into his Pro V1x
nbc_golf_titleistfitzpatrick_250406.jpg
01:26
Colorful Pro V1x ‘worry-free’ for Fitzpatrick
nbc_golf_titleistcantlay_250406.jpg
01:11
Cantlay: Titleist ‘the best ball,’ maximizes feel
nbc_golf_titleistzalatoris_250406.jpg
01:30
Pro V1x has been ‘plug and play’ for Zalatoris
nbc_golf_titleisttheegala_250406.jpg
01:29
Pro V1 comes with personal touches for Theegala
nbc_golf_valerord3_250405.jpg
12:44
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 3
nbc_golf_valerord2_250404.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 2
nbc_golf_finauace_250404.jpg
01:46
Finau sinks ace to make cut at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_nicklausintv_250404.jpg
02:05
Nicklaus: I love mentoring, advising young golfers
nbc_golf_hhjackandspieth_250404.jpg
01:57
Nicklaus, Spieth on importance of ‘family support’
nbc_golf_hhspiethace_250404.jpg
49
Spieth looks back at ace at 2024 Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_valerord1_250403.jpg
10:15
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 1
nbc_golf_speithbirdie_250403.jpg
01:24
Spieth pitch shot leads to birdie on 17 at Valero
cdw_site.jpg
01:07
Back 9, especially 17, may swing Valero Texas Open
nbc_bte_valeroopen_250402.jpg
01:02
McCarthy worth an early bet at Valero Texas Open

nbc_ffhh_lastcall_v2_250410.jpg
01:22
Who will be selected top-five in 2025 NFL Draft?
nbc_roto_brandonpfaadt_250410.jpg
01:26
‘Cause for optimism’ with Pfaadt in fantasy
nbc_ffhh_rotoplayer_250410.jpg
04:55
Fantasy impact of Murray saying he has to run more
nbc_roto_zacveen_250410.jpg
01:28
Veen must hit the ground running for Rockies
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250410.jpg
01:43
Lopez expected to be placed on 15-day IL
nbc_dls_lukareturn_250410.jpg
07:10
Luka’s return to Dallas an unforgettable moment
nbc_rtf_storylines_250410.jpg
16:12
What’s next for Indiana, Wisconsin and USC?
nbc_cbb_usciriafencomp_250410.jpg
02:33
HLs: Best of Iriafen from USC’s historic season
danlanning.jpg
03:31
Can Lanning reload Oregon for next season?
nbc_rtf_pennstate_250410.jpg
05:16
Can Penn State finally get over the hump in 2025?
Moore.jpg
05:37
How can Michigan improve its offense next season?
nbc_rtf_ohiostate_250410.jpg
05:18
What will Ohio State’s strengths be next season?
ffhheleventoeighttennffhh.jpg
09:25
Fantasy football 2025 rookie draft: Picks 11-18
ffhhsixtensandersthumbnail.jpg
13:32
Fantasy football 2025 rookie draft: Picks 6-10
nbc_ffhh_mockend_250410.jpg
05:02
Fantasy football 2025 rookie draft: Picks 19-24
nbc_rtf_proday_250410.jpg
02:40
How ND can hit the ground running next season
nbc_bte_knickspistons_250410.jpg
01:46
Take the over for Knicks vs. Pistons game
nbc_bte_easternconfchamps_250410.jpg
02:12
Celtics’ path could benefit Cavs’ East chances
nbc_bte_timberwolvesgrizzlies_250410.jpg
01:57
Expect Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies to go under
ffhhfirstfivethumbnailone.jpg
10:57
Fantasy football 2025 rookie draft: Picks 1-5
nbc_roto_steelersdraft_250410.jpg
01:38
What position will Steelers pick first in draft?
nbc_roto_dodgers_250410.jpg
01:29
Can Dodgers break MLB regular season wins record?
nbc_pst_rmaars_250410.jpg
11:57
Arsenal must be mentally strong vs. Real Madrid
nbc_roto_nbafinalists_250410.jpg
01:27
Analyzing best bets for NBA finalists
nbc_pst_avlpsg_250410.jpg
10:10
Aston Villa needs to be ‘attack-minded’ vs. PSG
nbc_dps_dhowardfull_250410.jpg
15:13
Howard in ‘basketball heaven’ with HOF induction
nbc_pl_livwhu_250410.jpg
09:25
Liverpool should topple struggling West Ham
nbc_pst_arsbre_250410.jpg
07:54
Will Arsenal stay hot against Brentford?
nbc_pft_draft_250410v2.jpg
07:01
PFT Draft: Best homecoming or revenge games
Trevor.jpg
11:23
How Coen can bring Lawrence’s game to next level