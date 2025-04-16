 Skip navigation
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette
2025 NFL Draft explained: Rounds, date and time, picks, first overall, Mr. Irrelevant
MLB: New York Mets at Minnesota Twins
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Brewers aggressive while Mets tough to run on
Connor McDavid
Road through the Western Conference to the Stanley Cup Final is a ‘war of attrition’

nbc_cfb_osuegbukavsorecomp_250416.jpg
Inside Egbuka’s stellar 2024 game vs. Oregon
nbc_csu_firstoldrafted_250416.jpg
Why Membou has value to be first OL drafted
nbc_csu_jihaadcampbell_250416.jpg
Alabama LB Campbell has ‘elite’ first step

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette
2025 NFL Draft explained: Rounds, date and time, picks, first overall, Mr. Irrelevant
MLB: New York Mets at Minnesota Twins
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Brewers aggressive while Mets tough to run on
Connor McDavid
Road through the Western Conference to the Stanley Cup Final is a ‘war of attrition’

nbc_cfb_osuegbukavsorecomp_250416.jpg
Inside Egbuka’s stellar 2024 game vs. Oregon
nbc_csu_firstoldrafted_250416.jpg
Why Membou has value to be first OL drafted
nbc_csu_jihaadcampbell_250416.jpg
Alabama LB Campbell has ‘elite’ first step

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brown reflects on 2018 combine: 'I am who I am'

April 16, 2025 12:59 PM
Orlando Brown Jr. chats with Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed about his combine, reflecting on what he learned from a rough experience in 2018 and his formula for success in the NFL.

nbc_csu_firstoldrafted_250416.jpg
01:28
Why Membou has value to be first OL drafted
nbc_csu_jihaadcampbell_250416.jpg
04:38
Alabama LB Campbell has ‘elite’ first step
nbc_csu_willcampbell_250416.jpg
09:20
Why Campbell is a ‘no doubt’ starting guard
nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
01:54
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
01:00
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
47
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles
nbc_pft_commanderstopgolf_250416.jpg
03:51
Simms: Prospects like zoo animals on Top Golf trip
nbc_pft_nygdraftneeds_250416.jpg
02:11
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New York Giants
nbc_pft_hunterbothsides_250416.jpg
12:47
Hunter gets candid on his need to play both ways
nbc_pft_markandrews_250416.jpg
04:47
Is ‘something up’ with TE Andrews and the Ravens?
nbc_pft_daldraftneeds_250416.jpg
02:19
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Dallas Cowboys
nbc_pft_dallasgoedert_250416.jpg
05:22
Roseman: Goedert situation ‘doesn’t affect’ draft
nbc_pft_zachwilson_250416.jpg
08:28
Why Miami feels Wilson is right fit to back up Tua
nbc_pft_miachanges_250416.jpg
08:54
Florio: Dolphins nearing ‘slow-motion train wreck’
nbc_pft_hill_250416.jpg
03:57
Dolphins are not ‘pursuing’ a Hill trade
nbc_pft_ramsey_250416.jpg
13:11
Timing of Dolphins, Ramsey split doesn’t add up
nbc_pft_pantherstradingup_250416.jpg
06:34
Panthers sitting in ‘sweet spot’ with No. 8 pick
nbc_pft_travishunterwr_250416.jpg
06:37
Why Hunter ultimately should prioritize WR
nbc_pft_ravenstwowayplayer_250416.jpg
11:04
Ravens express concerns about a two-way player
nbc_pft_jerseynumbers_250415.jpg
03:47
PFT Draft: Most iconic NFL jersey numbers
nbc_pft_micahparsonv2_250415.jpg
05:09
Parsons reports for start of voluntary workouts
dnp_nbc_csu_colhunterintv_250415.jpg
13:26
Film review: How Hunter plays mind games
nbc_pft_nicoiamaleava_250415.jpg
09:42
Iamaleava leaves Tennessee over NIL payout
nbc_pft_cbrankings_250415.jpg
08:10
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft CB rankings
nbc_pft_lionsdraftneeds_250415.jpg
01:32
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Detroit Lions
nbc_pft_vikingsdraftneeds_250415.jpg
02:54
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Minnesota Vikings
nbc_pft_johnschneider_250415.jpg
12:26
How Seahawks GM Schneider approaches NFL draft
nbc_pft_packersdraftneeds_250415.jpg
02:10
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Green Bay Packers
nbc_pft_bearsdraftneeds_250415.jpg
03:37
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Chicago Bears
nbc_pft_drafthonor_250415.jpg
06:16
Analyzing ‘an honor and a privilege’ draft culture

nbc_cfb_osuegbukavsorecomp_250416.jpg
03:13
Inside Egbuka’s stellar 2024 game vs. Oregon
nbc_dlb_nbaokccompete_250416.jpg
06:49
Do Clippers have the ‘ingredients’ to upset OKC?
nbc_dlb_warriorsgrizzlies_250416.jpg
05:25
Warriors needed ‘all of’ Butler to beat Grizzlies
nbc_roto_mostptslalmin_250416.jpg
01:59
Will Doncic outscore Edwards in LAL-MIN series?
nbc_roto_alcomeback_250416.jpg
01:45
Trout leads AL Comeback Player of the Year odds
brunsonplayoffs.jpg
01:34
Target Brunson as leading scorer in NYK-DET series
nbc_roto_celticsmagic_250416.jpg
02:22
Celtics are heavy favorites against the Magic
nbc_roto_rocketsdubs_250416.jpg
02:13
Warriors ‘narrow path to victory’ boosts Rockets
pistonsknicksbrunson.jpg
02:04
Could Pistons keep series close vs. Knicks?
nbc_cfb_indcignettiintv_250416.jpg
08:56
Indiana’s Cignetti: ‘Never be satisfied’
nbc_golf_ncaawestern_250415.jpg
05:41
Highlights: 2025 Western Intercollegiate, Round 2
scanlon_site.jpg
09:52
How mixed-team Olympic golf event came to fruition
nbc_gt_speedofplayv2_250415.jpg
11:05
Tour testing pace of play rules. Are they enough?
nbc_gt_mcginleyintv_250415.jpg
12:41
McGinley: Slam makes Rory greatest European golfer
nbc_gt_scottiesegment_250415.jpg
02:57
Scheffler happy for Rory, in good headspace at RBC
nbc_gt_lpgadiscussion_250415.jpg
03:18
LPGA hoping to boost LA community after wildfires
nbc_gt_roundtable_250415.jpg
10:40
Roundtable: Rory, pace, Signature Event post-major
philly_sx.jpg
09:54
Supercross 2025: Philadelphia biggest moments
nbc_oht_draftreaxcutdown_250415.jpg
14:41
Breaking down top picks from 2025 WNBA Draft
nbc_roto_suttonbroncos_250415.jpg
01:40
Fantasy impact of Sutton’s extension with Broncos
nbc_dls_jamalcrawford_250415.jpg
15:31
Crawford recalls losing a car in a bet as a rookie
nbc_roto_shadeursanders_250415.jpg
01:29
Sanders to attend private workout with Giants
nbc_pl_2robbies_kevindebruyne_250415.jpg
04:50
Potential landing spots for De Bruyne
nbc_pl_2robbies_newcastlemanunited_250415.jpg
13:10
‘Imperious’ Tonali shines in win over Man United
nbc_pl_2robbies_foresteverton_250415.jpg
05:52
Everton are ‘a different club’ under Moyes
nbc_pl_2robbies_arsenalbrentford_250415.jpg
11:31
Arsenal’s attacking depth remains a glaring issue
nbc_roto_rice_250415.jpg
01:50
Rice’s breakout for Yankees is ‘very legitimate’
nbc_pl_2robbies_liverpool_250415.jpg
12:33
Liverpool can ‘coast’ to the Premier League title
nbc_roto_schmidt_250415.jpg
01:12
Schmidt worth adding everywhere in return from IL
nbc_roto_strider_250415.jpg
01:21
Expectations for Spencer Strider in season debut