Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
Hear from Scottie Scheffler after opening the Masters with a 4-under 68 round that featured more of the usual steadiness and simplicity from the two-time champ.
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters
Ludvig Åberg found some of his best form in Round 1 of the Masters, firing what he called a "disciplined" 4-under 68 at Augusta to head into Friday at T2.
DeChambeau: Not ‘dialed in’ despite 3 under Rd. 1
Bryson DeChambeau opened the 2025 Masters with a 3 under 69, but ever the perfectionist, he said he's still not quite dialed in as he looks to improve with his irons on Friday.
Augusta knowledge helps Rose lead Masters early
Justin Rose came out of the gates blazing in the Masters, leading by three strokes after an opening round 65. He says it was both his experience at Augusta and his execution that got him -- and can keep him -- there.
15th green frustrates Masters field on Thursday
Rory McIlroy wasn't the only one to be frustrated on the 15th green at Augusta National Golf Club in Thursday's Masters Round 1. Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia and Ludvig Åberg comment on the difficulty.
Kim, Langer, Smith pleased after ‘tricky’ Round 1
Michael Kim (1 under), Bernhard Langer (2 over) and Cameron Smith (1 under) comment on their opening rounds of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National, a "tricky" day they leave mostly satisfied.
How golf changed Harmon — and how he changed golf
Golf has been in Butch Harmon's blood forever. At the time he needed it most, the game was there to turn his life around — setting him on course to build legends. He and Todd Lewis tell his remarkable, whirlwind story.
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories
Jordan Spieth has not maintained the high level of play he started his Masters career with, but he feels good about his chances of being in contention on Sunday.
Homa shares why he separated with caddie Greiner
A year ago, Max Homa entered the Masters Tournament as one of the best golfers in the world. This year, he enters the Masters with a new caddie after splitting up with longtime looper and childhood friend Joe Greiner.
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
Brad Thomas gives a couple of his favorite bets for the Masters Tournament, eyeing a ball-striking savant and someone who can get hot with the putter to finish inside the top 20.