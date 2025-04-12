Watch Now
Scheffler: Not as sharp Friday, conditions tough
Scottie Scheffler talks about the tough conditions during the second round of the Masters, in which he wasn't quite as sharp as he was Thursday but still did enough good things to stay firmly in contention.
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss
Suffice it to say, Tyrrell Hatton was not pleased with the putter on Friday at the Masters. He laments a tough day on the greens, including a tap-in miss on the 17th that he called "ridiculous."
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
Bryson DeChambeau explains how patience helped him in a 4-under 68 Round 2 of the Masters at Augusta -- and, in Bryson DeChambeau fashion, how the "kinematic sequence" in his swing feels right entering the weekend.
Rose: In ‘great position’ leading Masters after 36
It wasn't quite the electric 7 under he posted on Thursday, but Justin Rose did enough on Friday to enter the weekend on top at Augusta. Hear from him after his 1-under 71 that made him the 36-hole Masters leader.
Rory explains how he bounced back mentally for 66
Rory McIlroy could've let the last four holes of Round 1 send his 2025 Masters spiraling. He came back with a 66 on Friday. He walks through how he turned things around in Round 2 and what, if anything, he proved.
Scheffler again played all the right shots in Rd 1
Scottie Scheffler's course management was on display yet again in Round 1 of the Masters, helping him to a 4-under 68. Brandel Chamblee walks through what made his opening round so "clinical."
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters
Ludvig Åberg found some of his best form in Round 1 of the Masters, firing what he called a "disciplined" 4-under 68 at Augusta to head into Friday at T2.
Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
Hear from Scottie Scheffler after opening the Masters with a 4-under 68 round that featured more of the usual steadiness and simplicity from the two-time champ.
DeChambeau: Not ‘dialed in’ despite 3 under Rd. 1
Bryson DeChambeau opened the 2025 Masters with a 3 under 69, but ever the perfectionist, he said he's still not quite dialed in as he looks to improve with his irons on Friday.
Augusta knowledge helps Rose lead Masters early
Justin Rose came out of the gates blazing in the Masters, leading by three strokes after an opening round 65. He says it was both his experience at Augusta and his execution that got him -- and can keep him -- there.
15th green frustrates Masters field on Thursday
Rory McIlroy wasn't the only one to be frustrated on the 15th green at Augusta National Golf Club in Thursday's Masters Round 1. Tyrrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Akshay Bhatia and Ludvig Åberg comment on the difficulty.