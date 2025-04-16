 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Monday Night RAW
How to watch 2025 WWE WrestleMania 41: Schedule, stream info, match card, preview, John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes
The Masters - Final Round
Rory McIlroy’s peers have special appreciation for his Grand Slam accomplishment
SX 2024 Rd 02 San Diego Jorge Prado Kawasaki sign.JPG
Update: Jorge Prado begins training after shoulder injury
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newcastlegoal4_250416.jpg
Schar makes it 4-0 for Newcastle against Palace
nbc_pl_newcatslegoal3_250416.jpg
Barnes drills Newcastle 3-0 ahead of Palace
tyreek.jpg
Dolphins ‘not pursuing’ trade for WR Hill

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Reds' Hays an 'intriguing' bat in deeper leagues

April 16, 2025 02:38 PM
Austin Hays homered in his debut with the Cincinnati Reds and Eric Samulski explains why the veteran outfielder is an "intriguing" bat at Great American Ball Park.

nbc_roto_shaw_250416.jpg
01:33
Cubs demote top prospect Shaw to Triple-A Iowa
nbc_roto_kurtz_250416.jpg
01:21
Kurtz needs to be stashed in fantasy leagues
nbc_roto_alcomeback_250416.jpg
01:45
Trout leads AL Comeback Player of the Year odds
nbc_roto_rice_250415.jpg
01:50
Rice’s breakout for Yankees is ‘very legitimate’
nbc_roto_schmidt_250415.jpg
01:12
Schmidt worth adding everywhere in return from IL
nbc_roto_strider_250415.jpg
01:21
Expectations for Spencer Strider in season debut
nbc_roto_waiverwires_250414.jpg
01:47
Wesneski, Saggese are both waiver wire targets
nbc_roto_hoolee_250414.jpg
01:27
What to expect from Giants’ Lee in fantasy
nbc_roto_justinsteele_250414.jpg
01:37
Who will Cubs turn to with Steele out for season?
nbc_roto_alvarezmcneil_250411.jpg
01:21
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
nbc_roto_angels_250411.jpg
01:20
Angels offense has been ‘surprisingly explosive’
nbc_roto_spencer_250411.jpg
01:26
Schwellenbach ascending as a ‘clear’ fantasy SP1
nbc_bte_alcyyoug_250411.jpg
01:03
Crochet leads American League Cy Young odds
nbc_roto_brandonpfaadt_250410.jpg
01:26
‘Cause for optimism’ with Pfaadt in fantasy
nbc_roto_zacveen_250410.jpg
01:28
Veen must hit the ground running for Rockies
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250410.jpg
01:43
Lopez expected to be placed on 15-day IL
nbc_roto_dodgers_250410.jpg
01:29
Can Dodgers break MLB regular season wins record?
nbc_roto_justinsteele_250409.jpg
01:23
Fantasy ripple effects from Steele’s trip to IL
nbc_roto_corbincarrol_250409.jpg
01:27
Surging Carroll can finish as fantasy’s top player
nbc_roto_tatisjr_250409.jpg
01:08
Tatis Jr.'s latest shoulder injury is ‘worrisome’
nbc_roto_robles_250408.jpg
01:28
Who will step up for Mariners amid Robles’ injury?
nbc_roto_greene_250408.jpg
01:24
Greene emerging as ‘dark horse Cy Young candidate’
nbc_roto_arrighetti_250408.jpg
01:41
Hold Arrighetti on IL after suffering broken thumb
nbc_roto_nlcyyoungv2_250408.jpg
01:16
Greene has ‘all the tools’ to compete for Cy Young
nbc_roto_blakesnell_250407.jpg
01:15
Dodgers’ Knack a worthy streamer with Snell out
nbc_roto_vladguerrero_250407.jpg
01:19
How Guerrero Jr.'s extension affects rest of MLB
nbc_roto_waivertargets_250407.jpg
01:55
Target Angels’ Paris, Tigers’ Kahnle in fantasy
nbc_roto_contreras_250407.jpg
01:30
Cardinals’ Contreras a fantasy buy-low candidate
nbc_roto_crews_250404.jpg
01:07
What to make of Crews’ early struggles with Nats
nbc_roto_neto_250404.jpg
01:02
Stash Angels’ Neto in fantasy right away

nbc_pl_newcastlegoal4_250416.jpg
01:56
Schar makes it 4-0 for Newcastle against Palace
nbc_pl_newcatslegoal3_250416.jpg
01:13
Barnes drills Newcastle 3-0 ahead of Palace
tyreek.jpg
01:07
Dolphins ‘not pursuing’ trade for WR Hill
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal2_250416.jpg
01:41
Guehi’s own goal doubles Newcastle’s lead
nbc_roto_markandrews_250416.jpg
01:15
Could Ravens trade Andrews during NFL draft?
nbc_pl_newcastlegoal_250416.jpg
01:32
Murphy’s screamer gives Newcastle lead over Palace
nbc_cfb_osujudkinsvsmarshcomp_250416.jpg
03:50
Look back on Judkins’ strong game vs. Marshall
nbc_pl_astonvillachampleague_250416.jpg
01:51
Aston Villa prove they belong despite loss to PSG
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250416.jpg
01:17
Beware of perilous par-3 14 at RBC’s Harbour Town
nbc_pl_tacticssession_250416.jpg
02:29
Examining Alisson’s superb performance v. West Ham
nbc_csu_orlandobrown2025draftclass_250416.jpg
12:43
Simmons has ‘most upside’ of any OT in draft class
nbc_csu_orlandobrown2018combine_250416.jpg
06:10
Brown reflects on 2018 combine: ‘I am who I am’
nbc_cfb_osuegbukavsorecomp_250416.jpg
03:13
Inside Egbuka’s stellar 2024 game vs. Oregon
nbc_csu_firstoldrafted_250416.jpg
01:28
Why Membou has value to be first OL drafted
nbc_csu_jihaadcampbell_250416.jpg
04:38
Alabama LB Campbell has ‘elite’ first step
nbc_csu_willcampbell_250416.jpg
09:20
Why Campbell is a ‘no doubt’ starting guard
nbc_dlb_nbaokccompete_250416.jpg
06:49
Do Clippers have the ‘ingredients’ to upset OKC?
nbc_dlb_warriorsgrizzlies_250416.jpg
05:25
Warriors needed ‘all of’ Butler to beat Grizzlies
nbc_roto_mostptslalmin_250416.jpg
01:59
Will Doncic outscore Edwards in LAL-MIN series?
brunsonplayoffs.jpg
01:34
Target Brunson as leading scorer in NYK-DET series
nbc_roto_celticsmagic_250416.jpg
02:22
Celtics are heavy favorites against the Magic
nbc_roto_rocketsdubs_250416.jpg
02:13
Warriors ‘narrow path to victory’ boosts Rockets
pistonsknicksbrunson.jpg
02:04
Could Pistons keep series close vs. Knicks?
nbc_cfb_indcignettiintv_250416.jpg
08:56
Indiana’s Cignetti: ‘Never be satisfied’
nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
01:54
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
01:00
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
47
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles
nbc_pft_commanderstopgolf_250416.jpg
03:51
Simms: Prospects like zoo animals on Top Golf trip
nbc_pft_nygdraftneeds_250416.jpg
02:11
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New York Giants
nbc_pft_hunterbothsides_250416.jpg
12:47
Hunter gets candid on his need to play both ways