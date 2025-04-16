 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette
2025 NFL Draft explained: Rounds, date and time, picks, first overall, Mr. Irrelevant
MLB: New York Mets at Minnesota Twins
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Brewers aggressive while Mets tough to run on
Connor McDavid
Road through the Western Conference to the Stanley Cup Final is a ‘war of attrition’

Top Clips

nbc_csu_orlandobrown2018combine_250416.jpg
Brown reflects on 2018 combine: ‘I am who I am’
nbc_cfb_osuegbukavsorecomp_250416.jpg
Inside Egbuka’s stellar 2024 game vs. Oregon
nbc_csu_firstoldrafted_250416.jpg
Why Membou has value to be first OL drafted

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette
2025 NFL Draft explained: Rounds, date and time, picks, first overall, Mr. Irrelevant
MLB: New York Mets at Minnesota Twins
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Brewers aggressive while Mets tough to run on
Connor McDavid
Road through the Western Conference to the Stanley Cup Final is a ‘war of attrition’

Top Clips

nbc_csu_orlandobrown2018combine_250416.jpg
Brown reflects on 2018 combine: ‘I am who I am’
nbc_cfb_osuegbukavsorecomp_250416.jpg
Inside Egbuka’s stellar 2024 game vs. Oregon
nbc_csu_firstoldrafted_250416.jpg
Why Membou has value to be first OL drafted

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Do Clippers have the 'ingredients' to upset OKC?

April 16, 2025 12:19 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show debate teams that could upset the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Playoffs, explaining why the Los Angeles Clippers have the "ingredients" to make a run.

Related Videos

nbc_dlb_warriorsgrizzlies_250416.jpg
05:25
Warriors needed ‘all of’ Butler to beat Grizzlies
nbc_dls_jamalcrawford_250415.jpg
15:31
Crawford recalls losing a car in a bet as a rookie
nbc_dlb_ovechkin_250411.jpg
05:54
Unpacking Ovechkin’s greatness after record
nbc_dlb_ufc314_250411.jpg
10:09
Will Volkanovski make history vs. Lopes?
nbc_dlb_dontlooknow_250411.jpg
04:00
Flacco set to ‘have a season’ in return to Browns
nbc_dls_lukareturn_250410.jpg
07:10
Luka’s return to Dallas an unforgettable moment
nbc_dlb_roywoodinterview_250409.jpg
22:51
Wood: Aggression has been phased out of basketball
nbc_dlb_mikemalonefired_250409.jpg
13:01
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
nbc_dlb_danebrugler_250409.jpg
23:59
Brugler: Hunter ‘the best non-QB’ in the draft
nbc_dlb_mentaltollsports_250408.jpg
04:51
Analyzing Alcaraz’s comments on mental health
nbc_dlb_gatorsvictory_250408.jpg
03:22
Florida wins thrilling national championship
nbc_dlb_armstead_250408.jpg
05:15
Where does Armstead rank among best MIA OTs ever?
morant_jenkins.jpg
06:20
Grizzlies firing HC Jenkins is ‘mind blowing’
nbc_dlb_camwardcompare_250401.jpg
04:39
Are expectations for Ward getting overblown?
nbc_dlb_bantushpush_250401.jpg
02:19
Potential ripple effects of a tush push ban
nbc_dls_stevewilliams_250331.jpg
16:27
Williams talks relationship with Tiger
nbc_dls_womenstournament_250331.jpg
03:26
South Carolina ‘playing ugly’ in tournament run
nbc_dls_marchmadness_250331.jpg
03:02
How NIL revenue share affects ACC, Big East in CBB
nbc_dls_18gameseason_250331.jpg
09:22
Could NFL risk ‘oversaturation’ with 18 games?
nbc_dlb_uflspring_250328.jpg
05:36
UFL still has questions to answer entering Year 2
nbc_dlb_nilportal_250328.jpg
05:20
NIL, transfer portal have become boogeymen
nbc_dlb_alabamabyu_250328.jpg
03:24
Alabama found ‘secret sauce’ against BYU
nbc_dls_lebron_250327.jpg
06:37
Drama between LeBron, Stephen A. is ‘embarrassing’
nbc_dlb_jimmybutlerv2_250326.jpg
05:53
What to make of Butler’s return to Miami with GSW
nbc_dlb_jujuwatkinsinjury_250325.jpg
10:23
Watkins injury ‘devastating’ to USC, March Madness
nbc_dlb_heatjimmybutler_250325.jpg
06:36
‘Energy is palpable’ for Butler’s Miami return
nbc_dls_marchmadness_250324.jpg
04:12
Arkansas coach John Calipari must ‘feel so good’
nbc_dls_jimmybutlerheat_250320.jpg
09:28
Will Butler be cheered by Heat fans in his return?
nbc_dls_aaronrodgersandcamward_250319.jpg
07:28
How potential NYG trade for Ward affects Rodgers
nbc_dls_marchmadness_250319.jpg
08:50
UNC ‘vindicated’ after crushing SDSU in First Four

Latest Clips

nbc_csu_orlandobrown2018combine_250416.jpg
06:10
Brown reflects on 2018 combine: ‘I am who I am’
nbc_cfb_osuegbukavsorecomp_250416.jpg
03:13
Inside Egbuka’s stellar 2024 game vs. Oregon
nbc_csu_firstoldrafted_250416.jpg
01:28
Why Membou has value to be first OL drafted
nbc_csu_jihaadcampbell_250416.jpg
04:38
Alabama LB Campbell has ‘elite’ first step
nbc_csu_willcampbell_250416.jpg
09:20
Why Campbell is a ‘no doubt’ starting guard
nbc_roto_mostptslalmin_250416.jpg
01:59
Will Doncic outscore Edwards in LAL-MIN series?
nbc_roto_alcomeback_250416.jpg
01:45
Trout leads AL Comeback Player of the Year odds
brunsonplayoffs.jpg
01:34
Target Brunson as leading scorer in NYK-DET series
nbc_roto_celticsmagic_250416.jpg
02:22
Celtics are heavy favorites against the Magic
nbc_roto_rocketsdubs_250416.jpg
02:13
Warriors ‘narrow path to victory’ boosts Rockets
pistonsknicksbrunson.jpg
02:04
Could Pistons keep series close vs. Knicks?
nbc_cfb_indcignettiintv_250416.jpg
08:56
Indiana’s Cignetti: ‘Never be satisfied’
nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
01:54
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_washingtondraftneedsv2_250416.jpg
01:00
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Washington Commanders
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
47
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles
nbc_pft_commanderstopgolf_250416.jpg
03:51
Simms: Prospects like zoo animals on Top Golf trip
nbc_pft_nygdraftneeds_250416.jpg
02:11
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New York Giants
nbc_pft_hunterbothsides_250416.jpg
12:47
Hunter gets candid on his need to play both ways
nbc_golf_ncaawestern_250415.jpg
05:41
Highlights: 2025 Western Intercollegiate, Round 2
nbc_pft_markandrews_250416.jpg
04:47
Is ‘something up’ with TE Andrews and the Ravens?
nbc_pft_daldraftneeds_250416.jpg
02:19
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Dallas Cowboys
nbc_pft_dallasgoedert_250416.jpg
05:22
Roseman: Goedert situation ‘doesn’t affect’ draft
nbc_pft_zachwilson_250416.jpg
08:28
Why Miami feels Wilson is right fit to back up Tua
nbc_pft_miachanges_250416.jpg
08:54
Florio: Dolphins nearing ‘slow-motion train wreck’
nbc_pft_hill_250416.jpg
03:57
Dolphins are not ‘pursuing’ a Hill trade
nbc_pft_ramsey_250416.jpg
13:11
Timing of Dolphins, Ramsey split doesn’t add up
nbc_pft_pantherstradingup_250416.jpg
06:34
Panthers sitting in ‘sweet spot’ with No. 8 pick
nbc_pft_travishunterwr_250416.jpg
06:37
Why Hunter ultimately should prioritize WR
nbc_pft_ravenstwowayplayer_250416.jpg
11:04
Ravens express concerns about a two-way player
scanlon_site.jpg
09:52
How mixed-team Olympic golf event came to fruition