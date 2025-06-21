 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round
Back in Travelers contention, Keegan Bradley’s odds of being Ryder Cup playing captain shrink
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Third Round
Minjee Lee shoots spectacular 69 in aggressive winds, leads KPMG Women’s PGA by four
PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round
Tommy Fleetwood, seeking first PGA Tour win, leads by three at Travelers Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_minjeehlreax_250621.jpg
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start

Watch Now

Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3

June 21, 2025 06:49 PM
Watch the best shots and top moments from the third round of the 2025 Travelers Championship from TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
Up Next
nbc_golf_penske_250621.jpg
1:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
Now Playing
triple_site.jpg
2:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
11:17
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_justinthomashighlightsinterviewv2_250620.jpg
3:58
Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
0:52
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_strengthfield_250620.jpg
1:38
Travelers Championship now a ‘world-class event’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_travelersrd1v2_250619.jpg
11:39
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
2:25
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
2:28
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250618.jpg
1:26
Golfers may struggle with 15th green at Travelers
Now Playing

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
01:17
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_minjeehlreax_250621.jpg
04:05
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
01:13
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
nbc_golf_tommysoundandreax_250621.jpg
03:38
Fleetwood showing full game as he seeks first win
nbc_golf_courseconditions_250621.jpg
10:28
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3
nbc_nas_poconoraceway_v2_250621.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Pocono on The CW
nbc_imsa_lamborace1_250621.jpg
19:59
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgkordaintv_250621.jpg
01:16
Korda honest on Saturday wind: ‘It’s so brutal’
nbc_imsa_sixhoursqual_250621.jpg
15:40
Qualifying highlights: Six Hours of The Glen
nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
08:07
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono
nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
01:41
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
nbc_imsa_mpcesses120_250621.jpg
22:25
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgdiscussion_250621.jpg
09:42
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco
nbc_imsa_porscherace_1and2_250621.jpg
21:16
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Watkins Glen
nbc_horse_jamesdoylewin_jubilee_250621.jpg
10:16
Lazzat wins Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
nbc_golf_justinthomasgc_250620.jpg
05:17
Thomas using ‘creativity’ to fuel Travelers rise
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegmentv2_250620.jpg
03:47
Scheffler enters Travelers Round 3 in good shape
nbc_golf_lpga_kpmgrd2hl_250620.jpg
14:10
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250620.jpg
07:12
‘Watch out’ for Thompson after impressive Round 2
nbc_nas_poconoraceway_250620.jpg
15:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
nbc_roto_rice_250620.jpg
01:29
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season
nbc_roto_campbell_256020.jpg
01:32
What’s next for demoted Red Sox prospect Campbell?
nbc_roto_fuentes_250620.jpg
01:41
Fair to ‘dream on’ Braves’ young starter Fuentes
nbc_roto_buxton_250620.jpg
01:25
Buxton ‘playing best ball’ of his career in 2025
nbc_dps_jimgrayinterview_250620.jpg
16:27
Gray talks opening of Hall of Excellence museum
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250620.jpg
13:42
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL retirement, options for Allen
nbc_pftpm_bensonleblanc_250620.jpg
03:10
Unpacking the meaning of Benson LeBlanc’s arrest
nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
03:09
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
nbc_pftpm_shedeur_250620.jpg
08:39
Sanders’ speeding ticket shows ‘lack of awareness’