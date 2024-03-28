Watch Now
Highlights: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 1
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 1 action at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, taking place at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself
Scottie Scheffler discusses his performance from the first round of the Houston Open.
Moore ‘happy’ with start at Houston Open
Taylor Moore chats with Damon Hack about his Round 1 performance at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he shot an impressive 64 to start.
HLs: Moore holds lead after Rd. 1 at Houston Open
Take a look at highlights from Akshay Bhatia, Adam Svensson, Alejandro Tosti and Taylor Moore during Round 1 of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open.
HLs: Zalatoris struggles in Rd. 1 at Houston Open
Take a look at highlights from Peter Malnati and Will Zalatoris during Round 1 of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, where the latter shot a 74 to put him near the bottom of the leaderboard.
Scheffler’s consistency on display at Houston Open
Golf Central breaks down Scottie Scheffler's strong start to the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, explaining how it highlights his "mind-numbing consistency" throughout his recent performances.
Scheffler happy to keep card clean at Houston Open
Scottie Scheffler discusses his performance in Round 1 of the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open and says he's happy to keep his card clean with a bogey-free day.
HLs: Scheffler’s solid Round 1 at Houston Open
Take a look at Scottie Scheffler's highlights from Round 1 at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, where he put up a strong score of 65.
Inside Theegala’s scratch golfer event idea
Rex and Lav discuss Sahith Theegala's idea for scratch golfer events the day after PGA Tour tournaments and other ideas for fun competitions to spruce up the schedule.
Finau hoping to ‘spark a nice run’ in game
Tony Finau hasn't gotten the results he has wanted early in the season, but he is confident his work on and off the course will pay off.
Malnati ‘energized’ by Valspar Championship win
Peter Malnati joins Golf Today ahead of the Texas Children's Houston Open to discuss how his victory at the Valspar Championship has inspired him to perform better moving forward.