Top News

Soto throws out runner in 9th of Yankees debut, 5-4 win over Astros
Burnes brilliant in Baltimore debut as Orioles cruise by Angels
5 things to watch for in St Louis Supercross: Three opportunities to make a mistake
Top Clips

Minnesota hockey’s best goals of 2024
Welcome to KC: Rees-Zammit’s Rugby World Cup tries
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Minnesota hockey’s best goals of 2024
Welcome to KC: Rees-Zammit’s Rugby World Cup tries
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Texas Children's Houston Open, Round 1

March 28, 2024 07:10 PM
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 1 action at the 2024 Texas Children's Houston Open, taking place at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
5:37
Highlights: Texas Children’s Houston Open, Round 1
1:32
Scheffler: I don’t put expectations on myself
1:06
Moore ‘happy’ with start at Houston Open
2:14
HLs: Moore holds lead after Rd. 1 at Houston Open
2:15
HLs: Zalatoris struggles in Rd. 1 at Houston Open
5:05
Scheffler’s consistency on display at Houston Open
1:10
Scheffler happy to keep card clean at Houston Open
3:28
HLs: Scheffler’s solid Round 1 at Houston Open
6:31
Inside Theegala’s scratch golfer event idea
4:22
Finau hoping to ‘spark a nice run’ in game
14:55
Malnati ‘energized’ by Valspar Championship win
6:07
Scheffler, Clark focused on Houston Open
