Top News

GOLF: MAR 13 PGA The Players Championship
Camilo Villegas among trio of co-leaders with Rory McIlroy one back at The Players
NCAA Basketball: Final Four Championship Game-Michigan vs Villanova
2025 March Madness NCAA men’s tournament sites
GOLF: MAR 13 PGA The Players Championship
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Day 1 at The Players Championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gcpodrory_230313.jpg
Rory ‘smoke and mirrors’ in The Players Round 1?
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250313.jpg
Wagner tries hero shot from Scheffler’s spot on 10
nbc_golf_gloverhiglights_250313.jpg
Glover ‘didn’t blink’ in 6-under 66 Players Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: The Players Championship, Round 1

March 13, 2025 07:09 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2025 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida .
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250313.jpg
5:59
Wagner tries hero shot from Scheffler’s spot on 10
nbc_golf_gloverhiglights_250313.jpg
10:38
Glover ‘didn’t blink’ in 6-under 66 Players Rd. 1
nbc_golf_rorydeskreax_250313.jpg
12:22
Rory shows ‘big heart’ amid driver woes at Players
nbc_golf_rory18_250313.jpg
1:05
Rory makes incredible birdie to cap Players Rd. 1
nbc_golf_leetrevinointv_250313.jpg
15:01
Trevino: Players Champ. should be fifth major
nbc_golf_lf_tostiace_250312.jpg
0:56
Tosti makes good on his ace on 17th promise
nbc_golf_puttingcontest_250312.jpg
2:42
Live From’s TPC Sawgrass 17th hole putting contest
nbc_golf_bladevsmallet_250312.jpg
5:34
Mallet vs. Blade: The science behind two putters
nbc_golf_lf_suttonintv_250312.jpg
6:25
Sutton wants The Players to be a major tournament
nbc_golf_morikawacaddieace_250312.jpg
2:53
Morikawa’s caddie Jakovac makes an ace on No. 17
