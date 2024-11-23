 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_ecolabrsmclassicrd3hl_241123.jpg
2024 RSM Classic: Final-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island
The RSM Classic 2024 - Round One
Maverick McNealy shares lead in Sea Island; Daniel Berger 2 back in comeback bid
GOLF-MAS-LPGA
Jeeno Thitikul ties Angel Yin at CME, eyes $5 million week in Naples

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_nd_hidalgointv_241123.jpg
Hidalgo: Notre Dame ‘locked in’ for win at USC
nbc_wcbb_nd_hidalgocomp_241123.jpg
Highlights: Hidalgo stuffs stat sheet vs. USC
nbc_wcbb_usc_jujucomp_241123.jpg
Highlights: Watkins scores 24 vs. Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_ecolabrsmclassicrd3hl_241123.jpg
2024 RSM Classic: Final-round tee times and groupings at Sea Island
The RSM Classic 2024 - Round One
Maverick McNealy shares lead in Sea Island; Daniel Berger 2 back in comeback bid
GOLF-MAS-LPGA
Jeeno Thitikul ties Angel Yin at CME, eyes $5 million week in Naples

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_nd_hidalgointv_241123.jpg
Hidalgo: Notre Dame ‘locked in’ for win at USC
nbc_wcbb_nd_hidalgocomp_241123.jpg
Highlights: Hidalgo stuffs stat sheet vs. USC
nbc_wcbb_usc_jujucomp_241123.jpg
Highlights: Watkins scores 24 vs. Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 3

November 23, 2024 04:55 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour from Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Up Next
nbc_golf_ecolabrsmclassicrd3hl_241123.jpg
4:45
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bubbleboys_241122.jpg
8:20
Who is fighting for full exempt status in 2025?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rsmclassicrd2_241122.jpg
8:04
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rsmrd1_241121.jpg
11:05
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clarkdeskreax_241120.jpg
7:30
Clark’s influence is evident at RSM Classic pro-am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hoggardproam_241120.jpg
4:15
Clark makes big splash at RSM Classic pro-am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wagnerroundtable_241120.jpg
8:44
Do top players have ‘too much say’ on PGA Tour?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bradygolftoday_241120.jpg
4:24
Brady brings star power to RSM Classic pro-am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wesleybryan_241120.jpg
9:32
Bryan ready for whatever happens at RSM Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_changesreax_241119.jpg
7:48
Golfers ‘optimistic’ about changes to PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pgachanges_241119.jpg
12:32
Making sense of PGA Tour’s sweeping changes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexlav_rory_241119.jpg
4:12
Rapid fire: McIlroy’s year, Ryder Cup pay
Now Playing