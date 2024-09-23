 Skip navigation
Simone Biles Restaurant
Simone Biles partners on Houston airport restaurant: ‘Taste of Gold’
SMX 2024 Rd 3 Las Vegas Dragway Eli Tomac opening ceremonies.JPG
Eli Tomac to replace Chase Sexton on 2024 Motocross of Nation’s Team USA
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,
2024 Presidents Cup - Previews
How the U.S. and International captains sent out players on Monday at Presidents Cup

nbc_big10_cfb_filmbreakdown_stewart_240923.jpg
Stewart’s speed is an wrecking havoc for Michigan
nbc_golf_lfpc_furykintv_240923.jpg
Furyk learning from past Presidents Cup captains
nbc_golf_lfpc_weirintv_240923.jpg
Weir ‘very proud’ to be a Presidents Cup captain

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
  Dan Beaver
  Dan Beaver
Top Clips

Trending Teams

Wagner recreates Austin's infamous shot from 2007

September 23, 2024 04:55 PM
Woody Austin provided one of the memorable moments in Presidents Cup history after falling into the water at Royal Montreal, and with the event returning to Canada, Johnson Wagner hopes for a different result.
nbc_golf_lfpc_wagnerseg_240923.jpg
5:11
Wagner recreates Austin’s infamous shot from 2007
nbc_golf_lfpc_furykintv_240923.jpg
11:06
Furyk learning from past Presidents Cup captains
nbc_golf_lfpc_weirintv_240923.jpg
12:03
Weir ‘very proud’ to be a Presidents Cup captain
nbc_golf_lfpc_tlewisreport_240923.jpg
4:10
Scenes from Royal Montreal ahead of Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_hunan_240919.jpg
1:07
An set to be ‘formidable’ foe in Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_cantlay_240919.jpg
1:07
Cantlay focused heading into Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_finau_240919.jpg
1:06
Finau a ‘glue guy’ for U.S. Presidents Cup team
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_henley_240919.jpg
1:07
Henley earns long-awaited Presidents Cup shot
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_harman_240918.jpg
1:07
Harmon bringing all-out effort to Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_bezuidenhout_240918.jpg
1:07
Bezuidenhout has one goal for Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_theegala_240918.jpg
1:06
Theegala bringing momentum into Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_woolee_240918.jpg
1:07
Lee takes big personality to Presidents Cup
