MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_nas_blaney_250823.jpg
Ryan Blaney charges to last-lap victory at Daytona, dashing several playoff dreams
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250823.jpg
What drivers said at Daytona after victory by Ryan Blaney
2025 U.S. Senior Women's Open
Morgan, Kelepouris, McBride tied for lead in U.S. Senior Women’s Open

Top Clips

nbc_nas_suarez_250823.jpg
Suarez ‘proud of the effort’ at Daytona
nbc_nas_reddick_250823.jpg
Reddick ‘got some breaks’ to make Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_buescher_250823.jpg
Buescher ‘had a shot,’ but falls short of playoffs

Watch Now

Highlights: U.S. Senior Women's Open, Round 3

August 23, 2025 08:36 PM
Relive the best moments from the third round of the USGA's U.S. Senior Women's Open at San Diego Country Club in Chula Vista, California.

Related Videos

nbc_golf_usamatuerfinalv2_250817.jpg
09:01
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Championship Match
nbc_golf_trophypresentation_250817.jpg
02:27
2025 U.S. Amateur Championship trophy presentation
nbc_golf_usamsemifinal_250816.jpg
14:25
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_usamday3_250815.jpg
10:24
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
golfthumbnailus.jpg
01:24
Donegan ‘hitting good golf shots’ at U.S. Amateur
nbc_golf_amateurrd16_250814.jpg
11:51
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 16
nbc_golf_donegan_250814.jpg
04:17
Donegan rides hometown crowd to U.S. Amateur QFs
nbc_golf_usamatuer_250813.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_womenschampionship_250810.jpg
09:13
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship
FOR_MPX.jpg
11:22
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_uswomensamateurqfhl_250808.jpg
13:59
HLs: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_golf_womenamatuerrd16_250807.jpg
11:35
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 16
ganne_mpx.jpg
13:48
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Round of 64
nbc_golf_usjunioramateurtrophy_250726.jpg
03:02
2025 U.S. Junior Amateur trophy presentation
nbc_golf_junioramateurfinalhl_250726.jpg
09:49
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Junior Amateur, Finals
junior_am_site.jpg
10:14
Highlights: U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals

Latest Clips

nbc_nas_suarez_250823.jpg
57
Suarez ‘proud of the effort’ at Daytona
nbc_nas_reddick_250823.jpg
02:16
Reddick ‘got some breaks’ to make Cup playoffs
nbc_nas_buescher_250823.jpg
01:07
Buescher ‘had a shot,’ but falls short of playoffs
nbc_nas_haley_250823.jpg
46
Haley ‘got too far out front’ to secure win
nbc_nas_blaney_250823.jpg
01:57
Blaney goes from 13th to first to win Daytona
nbc_nas_logano_250823.jpg
02:43
Logano spins from the lead in closing laps
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
02:02
Bradley makes Ryder Cup noise at Tour Championship
cdw_r3_raw.jpg
01:41
Cantlay’s accuracy on display in Tour Championship
nbc_mx_whatridersaidv2_250823.jpg
10:44
What riders said after Budds Creek Motocross
nbc_nas_bowmanintrv_250823.jpg
01:25
Bowman ‘in a tough spot’ after Daytona wreck
nbc_nas_bigone_250823.jpg
03:08
Daytona delivers early drama with Stage 1 Big One
nbc_nas_reddickcrash_250823.jpg
01:27
Reddick’s playoff chances take hit at Daytona
nbc_mx_450recap_250823.jpg
09:59
Jett caps championship season with Budds Creek win
nbc_golf_schefflerfirsttee_250823.jpg
02:43
Scheffler responds to name being mispronounced
nbc_golf_johnsonwagner_250823.jpg
05:46
Wagner takes his shot at East Lake’s 15th green
nbc_golf_keeganbradley_250823.jpg
05:34
Bradley still weighing Ryder Cup selections
nbc_mx_250recap_250823.jpg
09:24
Deegan stands atop 250 class at Budds Creek
nbc_golf_tommyfleetwood_250823.jpg
07:59
Fleetwood proud of Round 3 putting at East Lake
szn_in_review.jpg
08:08
Pro Motocross 2025 season in review
women_s_mx_budds_creek.jpg
03:55
Highlights: Women’s Motocross Finale, Budds Creek
nbc_moto_shimodaintv_250823.jpg
45
Shimoda hopes to carry momentum into playoffs
nbc_moto_250and450hl_250823.jpg
20:04
Highlights: Pro Motocross Round 11, Budds Creek
nbc_golf_lpgacpkcrd3_250823.jpg
09:42
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 3
nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250823.jpg
46
Kitchen finding something after MX struggles
nbc_moto_deeganintvpostwin_250923.jpg
01:42
Deegan stands on business in Budds Creek
nbc_golf_cantlay_intrv_250823.jpg
01:27
Cantlay ‘pleased’ after three rounds at East Lake
nbc_moto_cooperintvc_250823.jpg
01:09
Cooper ‘charged all day’ at Budds Creek
pilot_challenge_vir.jpg
14:37
HLs: Virginia is for Racing Lovers Grand Prix
jlawrence.jpg
46
Jett ‘happy with the season’ after Budds Creek
nbc_moto_hlawrenceintv_250823.jpg
44
Lawrence’s Moto win ‘a good way to end season’