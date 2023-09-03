 Skip navigation
Top News

2023 US Open - Day 7
Coco Gauff outlasts Caroline Wozniacki at U.S. Open, could play Iga Swiatek next
2022 World Rowing Championships
Rower Molly Reckford Talks Jersey Roots Ahead of 2023 World Championships
nbc_indy_chipganassiintv_230903.jpg
Chip Ganassi confirms Alex Palou will return with IndyCar team to defend title in 2024

Top Clips

nbc_indy_rosinqvistintv_230903.jpg
Rosenqvist races to second podium of season
nbc_indy_chipganassiintv_230903.jpg
Ganassi guarantees Palou will remain with team
nbc_indy_scottdixonintv_230903.jpg
Dixon runner-up to Palou for IndyCar title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Walker Cup, Day 2 from St. Andrews

September 3, 2023 06:10 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from Day 2 of the 2023 Walker Cup from St. Andrews.
nbc_golf_walkercupday2hl_230903.jpg
19:52
Highlights: Walker Cup, Day 2 from St. Andrews
nbc_golf_gc_stewarthagestad_230903.jpg
2:18
Hagestad unpacks ‘team effort’ in Walker Cup win
nbc_golf_gc_usateamdisc_230902.jpg
4:01
United States team was ‘strong’ in Walker Cup win
nbc_golf_gc_gordonintvdisc_230903.jpg
4:03
Sargent maintains composure in Walker Cup win
nbc_golf_walkercup_day1_230902.jpg
9:20
Highlights: Walker Cup, Day 1 from St. Andrews
nbc_golf_gt_mccoyintv_230821.jpg
7:43
McCoy ‘thrilled’ with U.S. Walker Cup roster
nbc_golf_usamateur_dunlapintv_230820.jpg
2:40
Dunlap completes stellar comeback at U.S. Amateur
nbc_golf_usamateurchamp_230820.jpg
4:40
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Finals
nbc_golf_usamateursemis_v2_230819.jpg
3:37
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_usamateur_quartefinals_230818.jpg
6:09
Highlights: 2023 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
