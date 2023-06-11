Skip navigation
Highlights: 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné, Stage 8
June 11, 2023 11:36 AM
Watch the final stage of the 2023 Critérium du Dauphiné where a winner was named after a 152.8 km journey from Le Pont-de-Claix to La Bastille.
