 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
What happened to Tiger Woods’ old TW logo? ‘I don’t want it back’
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
Tiger mostly vague but ‘would like to have PIF’ part of Tour
NASCAR: Daytona 500 Media Day
Chase Elliott ready to go after winless season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_tigeronssgandpif_240214.jpg
Tiger: SSG can improve PGA Tour in needed ways
nbc_simms_awsbosa_v2_240214.jpg
Bosa’s disruption ‘as good as anybody’ in NFL
nbc_gt_roryintvanddiscussion_240214__638676.jpg
Riviera has Rory eager for Genesis Invitational

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Open - Final Round
What happened to Tiger Woods’ old TW logo? ‘I don’t want it back’
The Genesis Invitational - Previews
Tiger mostly vague but ‘would like to have PIF’ part of Tour
NASCAR: Daytona 500 Media Day
Chase Elliott ready to go after winless season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_tigeronssgandpif_240214.jpg
Tiger: SSG can improve PGA Tour in needed ways
nbc_simms_awsbosa_v2_240214.jpg
Bosa’s disruption ‘as good as anybody’ in NFL
nbc_gt_roryintvanddiscussion_240214__638676.jpg
Riviera has Rory eager for Genesis Invitational

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

When's the best time to draft a catcher?

February 14, 2024 01:32 PM
Eric Samulski and Scott Pianowski debate over the best draft strategies when selecting a catcher in either a one-catcher or two-catcher format.
Up Next
nbc_rbs_adleyrutschman_240214.jpg
3:27
Rutschman could be MVP, not just top fantasy C
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_salvadorperez_240214.jpg
3:28
Is Perez still an elite fantasy catcher?
Now Playing
nbc_rwmlb_topsecondbasemen_240212.jpg
3:08
Semien’s durability gives him edge over Albies
Now Playing
nbc_rwmlb_drurygorman_240212.jpg
4:26
Impact of positional eligibility to 2B rankings
Now Playing
nbc_roto_alonsoolson_240130.jpg
4:06
Where does Alonso rank among MLB first basemen?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_bellingergoldschmidt_240130.jpg
5:08
Debating where Goldschmidt, Bellinger rank in ’24
Now Playing
nbc_dps_2024baseballhofclass_240124.jpg
7:25
Beltre, Mauer, Helton elected to Hall of Fame
Now Playing
nbc_dps_yamamotocontractreax_231222.jpg
8:39
Dodgers signing Yamamoto puts pressure on Roberts
Now Playing
nbc_dps_daverobertsinterview_231215.jpg
8:51
Roberts plans on Shohei being a two-way player
Now Playing
nbc_dps_tomverducciinterview_231212.jpg
11:51
Ohtani did himself, Dodgers a favor with contract
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponshoheiohtaniscontract_231212.jpg
6:12
What Ohtani’s contract deferrals mean for MLB
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bobcostasinterview_231211.jpg
12:00
Costas: Ohtani choosing Dodgers best for baseball
Now Playing