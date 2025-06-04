 Skip navigation
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians pitcher Ben Lively has Tommy John surgery, expected to miss 12-18 months
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov wins the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL's most outstanding player
Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov wins the Ted Lindsay Award as the NHL’s most outstanding player
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results

Top Clips

McIlroy having trouble finding level of motivation
McIlroy having trouble finding level of motivation
IMSA Detroit Grand Prix was a spectacle to behold
IMSA Detroit Grand Prix was a spectacle to behold
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Every Cunha goal, assist from the PL season

June 4, 2025 06:29 PM
Take a look back at every goal contribution from Matheus Cunha's 2024-25 Premier League season for Wolves.

Every team's best goal from the PL season
08:14
Every team’s best goal from the PL season
nbc_pl_totallgoals_250529.jpg
19:48
Every Spurs goal scored during the 2024 PL season
nbc_pl_leiallgoals_250529.jpg
09:56
Every Leicester goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_wolallgoals_250529.jpg
16:16
Every Wolves goal scored during the 2024 PL season
nbc_pl_whuallgoals_250529.jpg
13:55
Every West Ham goal scored during the PL season
Every Southampton goal scored during the PL season
12:00
Every Southampton goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_muallgoals_250529.jpg
13:06
Every Man United goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_fulhamallgoals_250529.jpg
16:51
Every Fulham goal scored during the 2024 PL season
nbc_pl_ipswichallgoals_250529.jpg
16:52
Every Ipswich goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_pl_eveallgoals_250529.jpg
13:08
Every Everton goal scored during the ’24 PL season
Every Palace goal scored during the PL season
15:11
Every Palace goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_avlallgoals_250529.jpg
17:50
Every Aston Villa goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_breearlygoals_250529.jpg
03:01
HLs: Brentford’s quickest goals of the PL season
nbc_pl_bhaallgoals_250529.jpg
20:17
Every Brighton goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_breallgoals_250529.jpg
20:31
Every Brentford goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_bouallgoals_250529.jpg
17:53
Every Bournemouth goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_nfallgoals_250529.jpg
18:04
Every Forest goal scored during the 2024 PL season
Every Newcastle goal scored during the PL season
20:38
Every Newcastle goal scored during the PL season
Best penalty saves during the 2024-25 PL season
05:42
Best penalty saves during the 2024-25 PL season
Every red card from the 2024-25 PL season
30:57
Every red card from the 2024-25 PL season
nbc_pl_cheallgoals_250528.jpg
19:46
Every Chelsea goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_pl_mcallgoals_250528.jpg
21:49
Every City goal scored during the ’24 PL season
Every Liverpool goal scored in the 2024 PL season
26:12
Every Liverpool goal scored in the 2024 PL season
Every Arsenal corner-kick goal in the PL season
03:27
Every Arsenal corner-kick goal in the PL season
nbc_pl_arsenalallgoals_250528.jpg
21:25
Every Arsenal goal scored during the ’24 PL season
Every goalkeeper assist from the PL season
08:38
Every goalkeeper assist from the PL season
Every Salah goal, assist from the PL season
20:21
Every Salah goal, assist from the PL season
Best moments from Spurs' Europa League parade
10:20
Best moments from Spurs’ Europa League parade
Top 25 Premier League goals: May 2025
12:38
Top 25 Premier League goals: May 2025
nbc_pl_netbusters_250527.jpg
25:46
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 38

McIlroy having trouble finding level of motivation
03:20
McIlroy having trouble finding level of motivation
IMSA Detroit Grand Prix was a spectacle to behold
10:51
IMSA Detroit Grand Prix was a spectacle to behold
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
07:12
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
cianciarulo_golf_today.jpg
09:06
Cianciarulo: Golf helps MX riders chase perfection
Cowser, Mayo hit ground running with Orioles
01:30
Cowser, Mayo hit ground running with Orioles
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250604.jpg
01:27
Lopez likely headed to IL with shoulder injury
Reds could take cautious approach with Greene
01:27
Reds could take cautious approach with Greene
nbc_roto_burnes_250604.jpg
01:21
Burnes placed on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation
nbc_roto_darnold_250604.jpg
01:07
Darnold solidified behind center for Seattle
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250604.jpg
01:08
Why Flowers is a potential ‘high-end’ WR2 in 2025
nbc_roto_yankees_250604.jpg
01:15
Yankees ‘a good bet’ to have over 100 wins in 2025
McIlroy 'a big favorite' to win RBC Canadian Open
01:22
McIlroy ‘a big favorite’ to win RBC Canadian Open
Why Mitchell is 'an auto-bet' for TPC Toronto
01:12
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
tommyt.jpg
13:40
Horry: Knicks firing Thibodeau was shocking
good_good.jpg
05:20
Why live events are important to Good Good brand
nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
10:33
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
02:13
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
Richardson's top moments from MSU's 2024-25 season
02:48
Richardson’s top moments from MSU’s 2024-25 season
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show
12:56
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show
'Skepticism' with Journalism at Belmont Stakes
01:59
‘Skepticism’ with Journalism at Belmont Stakes
Can Musetti close the gap and top Alcaraz?
02:20
Can Musetti close the gap and top Alcaraz?
nbc_roto_frenchsemis_250604.jpg
01:52
Sabalenka -135 ‘a fair price’ in semis vs. Swiatek
Simms' '25 QB Countdown: Jared Goff
08:34
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Jared Goff
nbc_roto_knickscoach_250604.jpg
01:56
Malone favored to become next head coach of Knicks
nbc_roto_pacersokc_250604.jpg
01:57
NBA Finals Game 1 could feature ‘lopsided scoring’
Simms' '25 QB Countdown: Aaron Rodgers
10:43
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Aaron Rodgers
Simms' '25 QB Countdown: Brock Purdy
13:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Brock Purdy
nbc_csu_nfcwest_250604.jpg
02:30
Why Simms likes Rams over 49ers in NFC West
Simms' '25 QB Countdown: Jordan Love
12:35
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Jordan Love
Simms' '25 QB Countdown: Kyler Murray
10:37
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Kyler Murray