Top News

USA Swimming National Championships - Day 1
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
USA Swimming National Championships - Day 2
Gretchen Walsh continues American record run at swimming nationals
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Michigan State athletic director J Batt says he’s leading a top-10 department in college sports

Top Clips

oly_sww50bu_gretchenwalsh_250604.jpg
Walsh breaks her own American record in 50m fly
oly_sww200bk_clairecurzan_250604.jpg
Curzan earns measure of redemption in 200m back
oly_swm200f_lukehobson_250604.jpg
Hobson swims to U.S. Open record in 200m free

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

USA Swimming National Championships - Day 1
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
USA Swimming National Championships - Day 2
Gretchen Walsh continues American record run at swimming nationals
Syndication: Lansing State Journal
Michigan State athletic director J Batt says he’s leading a top-10 department in college sports

Top Clips

oly_sww50bu_gretchenwalsh_250604.jpg
Walsh breaks her own American record in 50m fly
oly_sww200bk_clairecurzan_250604.jpg
Curzan earns measure of redemption in 200m back
oly_swm200f_lukehobson_250604.jpg
Hobson swims to U.S. Open record in 200m free

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Douglass, Walsh finish 1-2 in 200m breaststroke

June 4, 2025 08:14 PM
Kate Douglass got the best of Alex Walsh by a full second in the women's 200m breaststroke at the U.S. Swimming Championships, winning with a time of 2:21.45.

oly_sww50bu_gretchenwalsh_250604.jpg
05:08
Walsh breaks her own American record in 50m fly
oly_sww200bk_clairecurzan_250604.jpg
06:55
Curzan earns measure of redemption in 200m back
oly_swm200f_lukehobson_250604.jpg
06:30
Hobson swims to U.S. Open record in 200m free
oly_sww200f_claireweinstein_250604.jpg
07:00
Weinstein tops Ledecky in 200m free at nationals
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
02:13
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
oly_swm1500f_uschampionships_bobbyfinke_250603.jpg
19:46
Finke outclasses field in men’s 1500m free in Indy
KTThumbSwapper.jpg
14:22
Ledecky sets scintillating time in 800m freestyle
oly_swm100f_uschampionships_jackalexy_250603.jpg
05:41
Alexy smokes the competition in 100m freestyle
oly_sww100f_uschampionships_torrihuske_250603.jpg
05:37
Huske outduels Walsh in 100m free at U.S. Champs
oly_swm200bu_uschampionships_lucaurlando_250603.jpg
06:48
Urlando edges Foster in 200m fly at nationals
thumbnailcarolinewithoutlogo.jpg
07:22
Bricker starts nationals with surprise in 200m fly
Kenny_raw.jpg
02:31
Bednarek notches 100m PB for Philly slam sweep
mjw_raw.jpg
03:21
Jefferson-Wooden sets 100m WL in slam sweep
oly_atm200_250601.jpg
02:37
Ogando holds on for 200m win at Grand Slam Track
oly_atw200_250601.jpg
03:05
Paulino takes command to sweep long sprints in PHI
oly_atw100_jamaicawin_250601.jpg
02:42
Nugent outlasts McLaughlin-Levrone for slam title
cunningham_gst.jpg
03:09
Britt hangs on for slam as Cunningham wins 100m
bassitt_raw.jpg
03:46
Bassitt grits out long hurdles Philly slam title
para_ihom_usacanadagold_250531.jpg
15:04
Sled hockey championship HLs: USA 6, Canada 1
oly_atw110h_ackeranugent_250531.jpg
03:27
Nugent outpaces McLaughlin-Levrone in 100mH win
oly_atw200_melissajeffersonwooden_250531.jpg
03:40
Jefferson-Wooden staves off Thomas in 200m victory
oly_atm200_kennybednarek_250531.jpg
04:32
Bednarek dominates 200m at Grand Slam Philadelphia
oly_atm800_marcoarop_250531.jpg
04:46
Arop cruises to win men’s 800m in Philadelphia
oly_atm400mh_alisondossantos_250531.jpg
04:08
Dos Santos charges for 400m hurdle win in Philly
oly_atw400mh_annacockrell_250531.jpg
04:32
Cockrell sets facility record, wins 400m hurdles
para_ihom_worlds_250530.jpg
15:12
USA defeats China at Para Ice Hockey Worlds
oly_at_gstphilly_michaeljohnsonintv.jpg
05:36
Johnson reveals favorite Grand Slam Track moment
oly_at_gstphilly_mclaughlinintv.jpg
03:09
McLaughlin-Levrone to run first flat 100m as a pro
oly_at_gstphilly_bednarekintv.jpg
05:46
Bednarek gives back to youth in Philadelphia
oly_at_gstphilly_gabbythomasintv.jpg
04:00
Thomas relives Paris, sets goals for 2025 season

nbc_pl_cunhagoalsassists_250604.jpg
09:09
Every Cunha goal, assist from the PL season
nbc_golf_golfpodcastclipv4_250604.jpg
03:20
McIlroy having trouble finding level of motivation
nbc_imsa_detroitreview_250604.jpg
10:51
IMSA Detroit Grand Prix was a spectacle to behold
nbc_golf_fordandsargent_250604.jpg
07:12
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
cianciarulo_golf_today.jpg
09:06
Cianciarulo: Golf helps MX riders chase perfection
nbc_roto_cowsermayo_250604.jpg
01:30
Cowser, Mayo hit ground running with Orioles
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250604.jpg
01:27
Lopez likely headed to IL with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_huntergreene_250604.jpg
01:27
Reds could take cautious approach with Greene
nbc_roto_burnes_250604.jpg
01:21
Burnes placed on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation
nbc_roto_darnold_250604.jpg
01:07
Darnold solidified behind center for Seattle
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250604.jpg
01:08
Why Flowers is a potential ‘high-end’ WR2 in 2025
nbc_roto_yankees_250604.jpg
01:15
Yankees ‘a good bet’ to have over 100 wins in 2025
nbc_roto_canadaopenwinner_250604.jpg
01:22
McIlroy ‘a big favorite’ to win RBC Canadian Open
nbc_roto_canada1stround_250604.jpg
01:12
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
tommyt.jpg
13:40
Horry: Knicks firing Thibodeau was shocking
good_good.jpg
05:20
Why live events are important to Good Good brand
nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
10:33
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_cbb_msurichardsoncomp_250604.jpg
02:48
Richardson’s top moments from MSU’s 2024-25 season
nbc_golf_roryandreax_250604.jpg
12:56
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show
nbc_roto_belmontstakes_250604.jpg
01:59
‘Skepticism’ with Journalism at Belmont Stakes
nbc_roto_frenchopensemis_250604.jpg
02:20
Can Musetti close the gap and top Alcaraz?
nbc_roto_frenchsemis_250604.jpg
01:52
Sabalenka -135 ‘a fair price’ in semis vs. Swiatek
nbc_csu_jaredgoffv2_250604.jpg
08:34
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Jared Goff
nbc_roto_knickscoach_250604.jpg
01:56
Malone favored to become next head coach of Knicks
nbc_roto_pacersokc_250604.jpg
01:57
NBA Finals Game 1 could feature ‘lopsided scoring’
nbc_csu_aaronrodgers_250604.jpg
10:43
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Aaron Rodgers
nbc_csu_brockpurdy_250604.jpg
13:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Brock Purdy
nbc_csu_nfcwest_250604.jpg
02:30
Why Simms likes Rams over 49ers in NFC West
nbc_csu_jordanlove_250604.jpg
12:35
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Jordan Love
nbc_csu_kylermurray_250604.jpg
10:37
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Kyler Murray