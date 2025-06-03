Vientos injured, Mets call up Mauricio in response

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rotoworld Roundtable: What’s next for the Knicks after firing Tom Thibodeau?
Raphielle Johnson
,
+2 More
Raphielle Johnson
,
Kurt Helin
,
+1 More
Chris Simms’ 2025 QB Countdown: Full rankings, tiers, breakdowns ahead of the 2025 NFL season
David Lazar
,
David Lazar
,
WNBA Preview: Commissioner’s Cup 101, Mercury/Lynx lead key matchups for the week
Jackie Powell
,
Jackie Powell
,
Top Clips
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
Best moments, storylines from Golf’s Longest Day
Blue Jays getting boost with Gimenez returning
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rotoworld Roundtable: What’s next for the Knicks after firing Tom Thibodeau?
Raphielle Johnson
,
+2 More
Raphielle Johnson
,
Kurt Helin
,
+1 More
Chris Simms’ 2025 QB Countdown: Full rankings, tiers, breakdowns ahead of the 2025 NFL season
David Lazar
,
David Lazar
,
WNBA Preview: Commissioner’s Cup 101, Mercury/Lynx lead key matchups for the week
Jackie Powell
,
Jackie Powell
,
Top Clips
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
Best moments, storylines from Golf’s Longest Day
Blue Jays getting boost with Gimenez returning
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Vientos injured, Mets call up Mauricio in response
June 3, 2025 03:59 PM
Eric Samulski explains what's next for the New York Mets as Ronny Mauricio was called up from Triple-A Syracuse in response to Mark Vientos suffering a hamstring injury.
Related Videos
01:44
Blue Jays getting boost with Gimenez returning
01:38
Yankees’ Weaver expected to miss 4-6 weeks
01:31
Fantasy impact of Chisholm returning from injury
01:18
Betting Ohtani, Judge in home run leader market
01:57
Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets
01:28
Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL, opens door for Rocker
01:21
Alvarez shut down from swinging with hand fracture
01:15
How top prospect Caglianone can provide value
01:09
Palencia ‘asserts himself’ as Cubs closer
01:20
Smith-Shawver put on 60-day IL with elbow injury
01:09
Is Soto feeling pressure of Mets mega contract?
01:04
Trout ‘surprisingly’ reinstated from injured list
01:19
Doval named Giants closer moving forward
01:41
Jobe’s velocity dips in latest start with Tigers
01:42
Pérez expected to make another rehab start
01:42
Astros’ Walker day-to-day after being hit by pitch
01:18
Vest emerging as Tigers closer going forward
01:23
Garcia seems to be most trusted in Rangers bullpen
01:22
Orioles will get boost with Westburg’s return
01:29
Harper day-to-day after x-rays come back negative
01:45
Mayer joins Red Sox after Bregman lands on IL
01:12
Fantasy ripple effects from King’s shoulder injury
01:22
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
01:15
Top prospect Clarke to be called up by Athletics
01:05
Astros place Blanco on IL with elbow inflammation
01:14
What to expect from Acuña’s 2025 season debut
01:33
Williams has ‘taken off’ for Guardians
01:28
Orioles’ Rutschman could be fantasy buy-low target
01:29
Kurtz starting to find groove with Athletics
01:32
Dodgers, Padres lead NL West champion best bets
Latest Clips
05:54
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
06:05
Best moments, storylines from Golf’s Longest Day
11:31
Pro Motocross 2025: Hangtown biggest moments
11:31
Analyzing Giannis’ potential fit with NYK, Raptors
01:37
Questions remain about Etienne’s role on Jaguars
01:36
Smith a ‘top’ fantasy TE if he stays with Dolphins
01:39
Allen could be big part of Jets offense in 2025
01:43
Game 1 is a ‘good spot’ to bet Oilers
11:57
What’s next for Diggs and the Patriots?
11:30
Henry makes deal with Dan Patrick for 2,000 yards
05:55
Stark, Korda build momentum at U.S. Women’s Open
07:52
Clanton: ‘If you have a goal, you can get there’
08:29
Does Brunson or Towns deserve more blame for loss?
10:02
How will Knicks approach offseason?
01:14
Are the Lynx the pick for the Commissioner’s Cup?
01:55
How to bet Djokovic-Zverev ‘blockbuster’
01:24
Sovereignty a strong bet to win Belmont Stakes
01:48
Can Bublik upset Sinner in French Open quarters?
03:00
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
02:18
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
04:47
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs
04:45
Falcons are being ‘extremely cautious’ with Pitts
11:09
Florio: Shedeur wasn’t ready for pre-draft process
06:31
McDaniels is ‘not concerned’ about Diggs
06:54
Patriots reportedly have no plans to release Diggs
06:14
Best offensive linemen of the year award matters
09:26
Scale of 1-10: Lions’ concern meter
05:05
Lions to be ‘battle tested’ with 2025 schedule
06:29
Campbell ‘not worried’ about turnover in offseason
07:23
Ragnow retires after injury-riddled seven seasons
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue