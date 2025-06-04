 Skip navigation
Top News

Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner wins his 19th consecutive Grand Slam match and returns to French Open semifinals
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
Olympians, Paralympians appear on ‘Top Chef’ episode in Milan
Lois Boisson
French wild card Loïs Boisson stuns No. 6 Mirra Andreeva to reach French Open semis

Top Clips

nbc_roto_canada1stround_250604.jpg
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan

Top Clips

nbc_roto_canada1stround_250604.jpg
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan

Watch Now

Sabalenka -135 'a fair price' in semis vs. Swiatek

June 4, 2025 12:28 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick evaluate how to bet the women's French Open semifinals between Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, focusing on the underdog in the match.

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_canada1stround_250604.jpg
01:12
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
10:33
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
02:13
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
nbc_cbb_msurichardsoncomp_250604.jpg
02:48
Richardson’s top moments from MSU’s 2024-25 season
nbc_golf_roryandreax_250604.jpg
12:56
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show
nbc_roto_belmontstakes_250604.jpg
01:59
‘Skepticism’ with Journalism at Belmont Stakes
nbc_roto_frenchopensemis_250604.jpg
02:20
Can Musetti close the gap and top Alcaraz?
nbc_csu_jaredgoffv2_250604.jpg
08:34
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Jared Goff
nbc_roto_knickscoach_250604.jpg
01:56
Malone favored to become next head coach of Knicks
nbc_roto_pacersokc_250604.jpg
01:57
NBA Finals Game 1 could feature ‘lopsided scoring’
nbc_csu_aaronrodgers_250604.jpg
10:43
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Aaron Rodgers
nbc_csu_brockpurdy_250604.jpg
13:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Brock Purdy
nbc_csu_nfcwest_250604.jpg
02:30
Why Simms likes Rams over 49ers in NFC West
nbc_csu_kylermurray_250604.jpg
10:37
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Kyler Murray
nbc_dps_johnbuccigross_250604.jpg
09:13
Oilers in ‘do-or-die’ scenario against Panthers
nbc_cbbmichwolfcomp_250604.jpg
02:55
Wolf’s top moments from Michigan’s 2024-25 season
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250604.jpg
18:49
Will NYK keep an ‘open mind’ in head coach search?
nbc_dps_thibodeaufiring_250604.jpg
15:11
Knicks up the pressure by firing Thibodeau
nbc_pft_draft_250604.jpg
07:44
Coaches who need more than just trip to playoffs
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250604.jpg
06:28
Parsons confirms he will attend minicamp
nbc_pft_jonnusmith_250604.jpg
05:14
PIT, MIA reportedly renew trade talks for Smith
nbc_pft_stroud_250604.jpg
06:03
Stroud is not throwing due to ‘general soreness’
nbc_pft_grabbag_250604.jpg
16:28
Grab Bag TE Edition: Smith, Kmet-Loveland, Kincaid
nbc_pft_macdonaldondarnold_250604.jpg
12:46
Macdonald shuts down idea of Darnold not starting
nbc_pft_jimmarshallhof_250604.jpg
02:42
Why Jim Marshall should be in Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_darnoldexpectations_250604.jpg
05:38
Expectations for Darnold with the Seahawks
nbc_pft_directionofnfl_250604.jpg
08:53
How football has evolved and where it’s heading
nbc_pft_jimmarshall_250604.jpg
16:58
Honoring Vikings legend Jim Marshall
nbc_uswnt_usajamhl_250603.jpg
12:13
Highlights: USWNT vs. Jamaica (En Español)
nbc_uswnt_goal4_250603.jpg
54
Biyendolo’s strike seals 4-0 win for USWNT