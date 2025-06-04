Cowser, Mayo hit ground running with Orioles

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
NASCAR to have podium celebration for top three finishers in Cup, Xfinity races in Mexico
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day 11 - Athletics
Cole Hocker wants to follow Olympic gold with two more career firsts in 2025
MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Track 01.JPG
Thunder Valley Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fordandsargent_250604.jpg
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
cianciarulo_golf_today.jpg
Cianciarulo: Golf helps MX riders chase perfection
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250604.jpg
Lopez likely headed to IL with shoulder injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum
NASCAR to have podium celebration for top three finishers in Cup, Xfinity races in Mexico
Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day 11 - Athletics
Cole Hocker wants to follow Olympic gold with two more career firsts in 2025
MX 2024 Rd 03 Thunder Valley Track 01.JPG
Thunder Valley Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_fordandsargent_250604.jpg
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
cianciarulo_golf_today.jpg
Cianciarulo: Golf helps MX riders chase perfection
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250604.jpg
Lopez likely headed to IL with shoulder injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cowser, Mayo hit ground running with Orioles

June 4, 2025 04:09 PM
Colton Coswer and Coby Mayo are recent callups for the Orioles who could make waves if early returns are any indication.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_pablolopez_250604.jpg
01:27
Lopez likely headed to IL with shoulder injury
nbc_roto_huntergreene_250604.jpg
01:27
Reds could take cautious approach with Greene
nbc_roto_burnes_250604.jpg
01:21
Burnes placed on 15-day IL with elbow inflammation
nbc_roto_yankees_250604.jpg
01:15
Yankees ‘a good bet’ to have over 100 wins in 2025
nbc_roto_andresgimenez_250603.jpg
01:44
Blue Jays getting boost with Gimenez returning
nbc_roto_markvientos_250603.jpg
01:50
Vientos injured, Mets call up Mauricio in response
nbc_roto_lukeweaver_250603.jpg
01:38
Yankees’ Weaver expected to miss 4-6 weeks
nbc_roto_jazznewsome_250603.jpg
01:31
Fantasy impact of Chisholm returning from injury
nbc_roto_homerunleaderv2_250603.jpg
01:18
Betting Ohtani, Judge in home run leader market
nbc_roto_waiver_250602.jpg
01:57
Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_eovaldi_250602.jpg
01:28
Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL, opens door for Rocker
nbc_roto_alvarez_250602.jpg
01:21
Alvarez shut down from swinging with hand fracture
nbc_roto_caglianone_250602.jpg
01:15
How top prospect Caglianone can provide value
nbc_roto_danielpalencia_250530.jpg
01:09
Palencia ‘asserts himself’ as Cubs closer
nbc_roto_ajsmithshawver_250530.jpg
01:20
Smith-Shawver put on 60-day IL with elbow injury
nbc_roto_juansoto_250530.jpg
01:09
Is Soto feeling pressure of Mets mega contract?
nbc_roto_miketrout_250530.jpg
01:04
Trout ‘surprisingly’ reinstated from injured list
nbc_roto_doval_250529.jpg
01:19
Doval named Giants closer moving forward
nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250529.jpg
01:41
Jobe’s velocity dips in latest start with Tigers
nbc_roto_euryperez_250529.jpg
01:42
Pérez expected to make another rehab start
nbc_roto_christianwalker_250529.jpg
01:42
Astros’ Walker day-to-day after being hit by pitch
nbc_roto_vest_250528.jpg
01:18
Vest emerging as Tigers closer going forward
nbc_roto_robertgarcia_250528.jpg
01:23
Garcia seems to be most trusted in Rangers bullpen
nbc_roto_westburg_250528.jpg
01:22
Orioles will get boost with Westburg’s return
nbc_roto_harper_250528.jpg
01:29
Harper day-to-day after x-rays come back negative
nbc_roto_mayerbregman_v2_250527.jpg
01:45
Mayer joins Red Sox after Bregman lands on IL
nbc_roto_michaelking_v2_250527.jpg
01:12
Fantasy ripple effects from King’s shoulder injury
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250527.jpg
01:22
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
nbc_roto_denzelclarke_250523.jpg
01:15
Top prospect Clarke to be called up by Athletics
nbc_roto_blanco_250523.jpg
01:05
Astros place Blanco on IL with elbow inflammation

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_fordandsargent_250604.jpg
07:12
Sargent: Excited to start PGA Tour journey
cianciarulo_golf_today.jpg
09:06
Cianciarulo: Golf helps MX riders chase perfection
nbc_roto_darnold_250604.jpg
01:07
Darnold solidified behind center for Seattle
nbc_roto_zayflowers_250604.jpg
01:08
Why Flowers is a potential ‘high-end’ WR2 in 2025
nbc_roto_canadaopenwinner_250604.jpg
01:22
McIlroy ‘a big favorite’ to win RBC Canadian Open
nbc_roto_canada1stround_250604.jpg
01:12
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
tommyt.jpg
13:40
Horry: Knicks firing Thibodeau was shocking
good_good.jpg
05:20
Why live events are important to Good Good brand
nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
10:33
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
02:13
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
nbc_cbb_msurichardsoncomp_250604.jpg
02:48
Richardson’s top moments from MSU’s 2024-25 season
nbc_golf_roryandreax_250604.jpg
12:56
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show
nbc_roto_belmontstakes_250604.jpg
01:59
‘Skepticism’ with Journalism at Belmont Stakes
nbc_roto_frenchopensemis_250604.jpg
02:20
Can Musetti close the gap and top Alcaraz?
nbc_roto_frenchsemis_250604.jpg
01:52
Sabalenka -135 ‘a fair price’ in semis vs. Swiatek
nbc_csu_jaredgoffv2_250604.jpg
08:34
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Jared Goff
nbc_roto_knickscoach_250604.jpg
01:56
Malone favored to become next head coach of Knicks
nbc_roto_pacersokc_250604.jpg
01:57
NBA Finals Game 1 could feature ‘lopsided scoring’
nbc_csu_aaronrodgers_250604.jpg
10:43
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Aaron Rodgers
nbc_csu_brockpurdy_250604.jpg
13:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Brock Purdy
nbc_csu_nfcwest_250604.jpg
02:30
Why Simms likes Rams over 49ers in NFC West
nbc_csu_jordanlove_250604.jpg
12:35
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Jordan Love
nbc_csu_kylermurray_250604.jpg
10:37
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Kyler Murray
nbc_dps_johnbuccigross_250604.jpg
09:13
Oilers in ‘do-or-die’ scenario against Panthers
nbc_cbbmichwolfcomp_250604.jpg
02:55
Wolf’s top moments from Michigan’s 2024-25 season
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250604.jpg
18:49
Will NYK keep an ‘open mind’ in head coach search?
nbc_dps_thibodeaufiring_250604.jpg
15:11
Knicks up the pressure by firing Thibodeau
nbc_pft_draft_250604.jpg
07:44
Coaches who need more than just trip to playoffs
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250604.jpg
06:28
Parsons confirms he will attend minicamp
nbc_pft_jonnusmith_250604.jpg
05:14
PIT, MIA reportedly renew trade talks for Smith