Top News

NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers
Rotoworld Roundtable: What’s next for the Knicks after firing Tom Thibodeau?
Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys
Chris Simms’ 2025 QB Countdown: Full rankings, tiers, breakdowns ahead of the 2025 NFL season
WNBA: Minnesota Lynx at Golden State Valkyries
WNBA Preview: Commissioner’s Cup 101, Mercury/Lynx lead key matchups for the week

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_canadianopen_250603.jpg
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
nbc_golf_gt_golflongestday_250503.jpg
Best moments, storylines from Golf’s Longest Day
nbc_roto_andresgimenez_250603.jpg
Blue Jays getting boost with Gimenez returning

Top News

Top Clips

Watch Now

Yankees' Weaver expected to miss 4-6 weeks

June 3, 2025 03:44 PM
Eric Samulski reacts to Yankees reliever Luke Weaver being sidelined with a hamstring injury, explaining what the news means for Devin Williams and the rest of New York's bullpen.

nbc_roto_andresgimenez_250603.jpg
01:44
Blue Jays getting boost with Gimenez returning
nbc_roto_markvientos_250603.jpg
01:50
Vientos injured, Mets call up Mauricio in response
nbc_roto_jazznewsome_250603.jpg
01:31
Fantasy impact of Chisholm returning from injury
nbc_roto_homerunleaderv2_250603.jpg
01:18
Betting Ohtani, Judge in home run leader market
nbc_roto_waiver_250602.jpg
01:57
Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_eovaldi_250602.jpg
01:28
Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL, opens door for Rocker
nbc_roto_alvarez_250602.jpg
01:21
Alvarez shut down from swinging with hand fracture
nbc_roto_caglianone_250602.jpg
01:15
How top prospect Caglianone can provide value
nbc_roto_danielpalencia_250530.jpg
01:09
Palencia ‘asserts himself’ as Cubs closer
nbc_roto_ajsmithshawver_250530.jpg
01:20
Smith-Shawver put on 60-day IL with elbow injury
nbc_roto_juansoto_250530.jpg
01:09
Is Soto feeling pressure of Mets mega contract?
nbc_roto_miketrout_250530.jpg
01:04
Trout ‘surprisingly’ reinstated from injured list
nbc_roto_doval_250529.jpg
01:19
Doval named Giants closer moving forward
nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250529.jpg
01:41
Jobe’s velocity dips in latest start with Tigers
nbc_roto_euryperez_250529.jpg
01:42
Pérez expected to make another rehab start
nbc_roto_christianwalker_250529.jpg
01:42
Astros’ Walker day-to-day after being hit by pitch
nbc_roto_vest_250528.jpg
01:18
Vest emerging as Tigers closer going forward
nbc_roto_robertgarcia_250528.jpg
01:23
Garcia seems to be most trusted in Rangers bullpen
nbc_roto_westburg_250528.jpg
01:22
Orioles will get boost with Westburg’s return
nbc_roto_harper_250528.jpg
01:29
Harper day-to-day after x-rays come back negative
nbc_roto_mayerbregman_v2_250527.jpg
01:45
Mayer joins Red Sox after Bregman lands on IL
nbc_roto_michaelking_v2_250527.jpg
01:12
Fantasy ripple effects from King’s shoulder injury
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250527.jpg
01:22
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
nbc_roto_denzelclarke_250523.jpg
01:15
Top prospect Clarke to be called up by Athletics
nbc_roto_blanco_250523.jpg
01:05
Astros place Blanco on IL with elbow inflammation
nbc_roto_acunajr_250523.jpg
01:14
What to expect from Acuña’s 2025 season debut
nbc_roto_gavinwilliams_250522.jpg
01:33
Williams has ‘taken off’ for Guardians
nbc_roto_rutschman_v2_250522.jpg
01:28
Orioles’ Rutschman could be fantasy buy-low target
nbc_roto_kurtz_250522.jpg
01:29
Kurtz starting to find groove with Athletics
nbc_roto_nlwestchamps_250522.jpg
01:32
Dodgers, Padres lead NL West champion best bets

nbc_golf_gt_canadianopen_250603.jpg
05:54
MacIntyre ready to defend RBC Canadian Open crown
nbc_golf_gt_golflongestday_250503.jpg
06:05
Best moments, storylines from Golf’s Longest Day
jett_hangtown_bm.jpg
11:31
Pro Motocross 2025: Hangtown biggest moments
nbc_dlb_giannislandingspot_250603.jpg
11:31
Analyzing Giannis’ potential fit with NYK, Raptors
nbc_roto_etienne_250603.jpg
01:37
Questions remain about Etienne’s role on Jaguars
nbc_roto_jonnu_250603.jpg
01:36
Smith a ‘top’ fantasy TE if he stays with Dolphins
nbc_roto_braelonallen_250603.jpg
01:39
Allen could be big part of Jets offense in 2025
nbc_roto_panthersoilersv3_250603.jpg
01:43
Game 1 is a ‘good spot’ to bet Oilers
nbc_dps_philperryinterview_250603.jpg
11:57
What’s next for Diggs and the Patriots?
nbc_dps_derrickhenryinterview_250603.jpg
11:30
Henry makes deal with Dan Patrick for 2,000 yards
nbc_golf_gt_bethannnichols_250603.jpg
05:55
Stark, Korda build momentum at U.S. Women’s Open
nbc_golf_gt_clantonintv_250603.jpg
07:52
Clanton: ‘If you have a goal, you can get there’
nbc_dlb_knicksseason_250603.jpg
08:29
Does Brunson or Towns deserve more blame for loss?
nbc_dps_knicksoffseason_250603.jpg
10:02
How will Knicks approach offseason?
nbc_roto_wnbacomish_250603.jpg
01:14
Are the Lynx the pick for the Commissioner’s Cup?
nbc_roto_djokovicvzverev_250603.jpg
01:55
How to bet Djokovic-Zverev ‘blockbuster’
nbc_roto_belmontpreview_250603.jpg
01:24
Sovereignty a strong bet to win Belmont Stakes
nbc_roto_sinnervbublik_250603.jpg
01:48
Can Bublik upset Sinner in French Open quarters?
nbc_pft_barkleymadden_250603.jpg
03:00
Barkley lands on Madden 26 cover
nbc_pft_brycehuff49ers_250603.jpg
02:18
49ers trade ’26 conditional Round 5 pick for Huff
nbc_pft_joeburrow_250603.jpg
04:47
Burrow takes ownership for CIN missing playoffs
nbc_pft_kylepittsinjury_250603.jpg
04:45
Falcons are being ‘extremely cautious’ with Pitts
nbc_pft_shedeursanderspredraft_250603.jpg
11:09
Florio: Shedeur wasn’t ready for pre-draft process
nbc_pft_mcdanielsdiggs_250603.jpg
06:31
McDaniels is ‘not concerned’ about Diggs
nbc_pft_stefondiggsota_250603.jpg
06:54
Patriots reportedly have no plans to release Diggs
nbc_pft_offensivelineaward_250603.jpg
06:14
Best offensive linemen of the year award matters
nbc_pft_lionsconcernmeter_250603.jpg
09:26
Scale of 1-10: Lions’ concern meter
nbc_pft_lions2025schedule_250603.jpg
05:05
Lions to be ‘battle tested’ with 2025 schedule
nbc_pft_campbelllionsturnovers_250603.jpg
06:29
Campbell ‘not worried’ about turnover in offseason
nbc_pft_frankragnowretires_250603.jpg
07:23
Ragnow retires after injury-riddled seven seasons