Jannik Sinner
Jannik Sinner wins his 19th consecutive Grand Slam match and returns to French Open semifinals
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
Olympians, Paralympians appear on ‘Top Chef’ episode in Milan
Lois Boisson
French wild card Loïs Boisson stuns No. 6 Mirra Andreeva to reach French Open semis

nbc_roto_canada1stround_250604.jpg
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
nbc_dps_roberthorryinterview_250604.jpg
Horry: Knicks firing Thibodeau was shocking
nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
McIlroy explains driver testing, media no-show

June 4, 2025 12:46 PM
Ahead of the RBC Canadian Open, Rory McIlroy opens up about his decision not to speak to the media at the PGA Championship, his frustrations about his name being leaked for failing driver testing and more.
nbc_roto_canada1stround_250604.jpg
1:12
Why Mitchell is ‘an auto-bet’ for TPC Toronto
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_16x9_250602.jpg
1:18
Memorial repeat a complete performance for Scottie
Now Playing
nbc_golf_memorialrd4_250601.jpg
10:59
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round
Now Playing
spieth_site.jpg
1:55
Spieth JUST misses gallery ... and saves par
Now Playing
scottie_site.jpg
1:25
Scheffler makes his move on Moving Day at Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiesound_250531.jpg
1:09
Scottie keeping things simple as Memorial leader
Now Playing
nbc_golf_memorialrd3_250531.jpg
14:23
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_memorialrd2_250530.jpg
11:30
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bgriffininsoundhl_250529.jpg
3:10
Griffin: ‘Opposite of hung over’ to open Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_memorialchamprd1hl_250529.jpg
6:35
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 1
Now Playing

nbc_roto_memorialwinnerv3_250528.jpg
02:16
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
nbc_roto_memorialtournamentv3_250528.jpg
01:45
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
nicklaus_site_new.jpg
09:07
Barbara ‘humbled’ at Memorial with emotional Jack
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250528.jpg
01:17
Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village a major test on Tour
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
09:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
04:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
MemorialJackMPX.jpg
04:08
Nicklaus ‘surprised’ McIlroy is skipping Memorial
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250526.jpg
01:11
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_golf_schwabrd4_250525.jpg
13:05
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
nbc_golf_schwabrd3_250524.jpg
13:37
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_cschallengerd2_250523.jpg
06:28
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_charleschwabrd1v2_250522.jpg
09:42
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_roto_schwab_250521.jpg
01:15
Bet Scheffler to win 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_golf_sales_pgacpenskev2_250519.jpg
01:39
Top shots from 2025 PGA Championship
nbc_golf_scottieonset_250518.jpg
11:31
Scheffler on set: Most proud of how I responded
brysoninterviewpgagolf.jpg
03:54
Bryson: ‘Don’t have all the tools’ yet in my game
rory_driver_image.jpg
10:16
Analyzing Rory’s media avoidance, driver testing
nbc_golf_wagner_250518.jpg
05:55
Wagner recreates Rahm, Scheffler shots on 15 green
scottietrophysmile.jpg
20:37
Scottie: PGA win ‘sweet,’ hardest I’ve battled
rahm_site.jpg
05:02
Brandel, McGinley: LIV set Rahm, Bryson up to fail
scottie_scheffler.jpg
05:00
Scheffler highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250517.jpg
01:27
Inside Scheffler’s confident Round 3 at PGA Champ.
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round
11:45
‘Rare’ bounceback ability sets Scheffler apart
nbc_golf_bryson_250517.jpg
01:39
DeChambeau ‘excited’ with ‘a good chance’ at Quail
nbc_golf_wagner_250517.jpg
07:06
Wagner’s short game catches fire on Quail’s 15th
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250517.jpg
07:46
Scheffler: Someone will make a run, have to close
nbc_golf_rahm_250517.jpg
05:19
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
nbc_golf_livefromrextodd_250516.jpg
04:40
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
nbc_golf_livefromhoma_250516.jpg
07:15
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
nbc_golf_livefromvegas_250516.jpg
12:25
Can surprise 36-hole leader Vegas hold at Quail?

nbc_dlb_thibsreax_250604.jpg
10:33
Samson: Dolan made decision to fire Thibodeau
nbc_oly_topchefpromov3_250604.jpg
02:13
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
nbc_cbb_msurichardsoncomp_250604.jpg
02:48
Richardson’s top moments from MSU’s 2024-25 season
nbc_roto_belmontstakes_250604.jpg
01:59
‘Skepticism’ with Journalism at Belmont Stakes
nbc_roto_frenchopensemis_250604.jpg
02:20
Can Musetti close the gap and top Alcaraz?
nbc_roto_frenchsemis_250604.jpg
01:52
Sabalenka -135 ‘a fair price’ in semis vs. Swiatek
nbc_csu_jaredgoffv2_250604.jpg
08:34
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Jared Goff
nbc_roto_knickscoach_250604.jpg
01:56
Malone favored to become next head coach of Knicks
nbc_roto_pacersokc_250604.jpg
01:57
NBA Finals Game 1 could feature ‘lopsided scoring’
nbc_csu_aaronrodgers_250604.jpg
10:43
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Aaron Rodgers
nbc_csu_brockpurdy_250604.jpg
13:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Brock Purdy
nbc_csu_nfcwest_250604.jpg
02:30
Why Simms likes Rams over 49ers in NFC West
nbc_csu_kylermurray_250604.jpg
10:37
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: Kyler Murray
nbc_dps_johnbuccigross_250604.jpg
09:13
Oilers in ‘do-or-die’ scenario against Panthers
nbc_cbbmichwolfcomp_250604.jpg
02:55
Wolf’s top moments from Michigan’s 2024-25 season
nbc_dps_vincentgoodwill_250604.jpg
18:49
Will NYK keep an ‘open mind’ in head coach search?
nbc_dps_thibodeaufiring_250604.jpg
15:11
Knicks up the pressure by firing Thibodeau
nbc_pft_draft_250604.jpg
07:44
Coaches who need more than just trip to playoffs
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250604.jpg
06:28
Parsons confirms he will attend minicamp
nbc_pft_jonnusmith_250604.jpg
05:14
PIT, MIA reportedly renew trade talks for Smith
nbc_pft_stroud_250604.jpg
06:03
Stroud is not throwing due to ‘general soreness’
nbc_pft_grabbag_250604.jpg
16:28
Grab Bag TE Edition: Smith, Kmet-Loveland, Kincaid
nbc_pft_macdonaldondarnold_250604.jpg
12:46
Macdonald shuts down idea of Darnold not starting
nbc_pft_jimmarshallhof_250604.jpg
02:42
Why Jim Marshall should be in Hall of Fame
nbc_pft_darnoldexpectations_250604.jpg
05:38
Expectations for Darnold with the Seahawks
nbc_pft_directionofnfl_250604.jpg
08:53
How football has evolved and where it’s heading
nbc_pft_jimmarshall_250604.jpg
16:58
Honoring Vikings legend Jim Marshall
nbc_uswnt_usajamhl_250603.jpg
12:13
Highlights: USWNT vs. Jamaica (En Español)
nbc_uswnt_goal4_250603.jpg
54
Biyendolo’s strike seals 4-0 win for USWNT
nbc_uswnt_goal3_250603.jpg
57
Biyendolo fires USWNT up 3-0 on Jamaica