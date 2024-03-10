 Skip navigation
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 6
Coco Gauff rallies just in time, advances in third-set tiebreaker at Indian Wells
TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 3
Simone Manuel posts another statement swim to end Tyr Pro Series meet
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Three
Signature style: API showing what Tour wants in elite events

nbc_wcbk_clarkptsast_240309.jpg
Highlights: Iowa’s Clark torches Michigan
nbc_wcbb_michvsiowahilite_240309.jpg
WBB Highlights: Clark, Iowa handle Michigan
nbc_golf_gc_rorymcilroy_240309.jpg
How McIlroy rebounded for third-round 68 at API

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix

March 9, 2024 07:22 PM
Watch highlights from the NASCAR Xfinity Series Call811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway.
nbc_nas_xfinityphx_240309.jpg
16:48
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Phoenix
Now Playing
nbc_nas_restartwreck_240309.jpg
4:27
Smith, Nemechek contact results in multi-car wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_phoenixpreview_240304.jpg
5:01
What to expect from revamped short track package
Now Playing
nbc_nas_vegasreview_240304.jpg
6:16
Team effort behind Larson’s dominant Vegas victory
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupvegas_240303.jpg
16:13
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinitylasvegas_240302.jpg
8:56
Highlight: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_truckslasvegas_240301.jpg
11:39
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Las Vegas
Now Playing
nbc_nas_internlcalldaytv2_240227.jpg
1:50
International calls of the Cup finish at Daytona
Now Playing
nbc_nas_internlcallatl_240227.jpg
2:41
International calls of the Cup finish at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_am_driversintrouble_240226.jpg
4:08
Keselowski, Logano in trouble at season’s start
Now Playing
nbc_nas_am_atlreview_240226.jpg
13:08
Suarez comes out on top after epic finish
Now Playing
nbc_nas_cupatlanta_240225.jpg
18:56
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_briscoecrash_240225.jpg
2:13
Briscoe hits wall hard in Stage 3 at Atlanta
Now Playing
Logano.jpg
2:55
Logano drifts up track; gets tagged to end Stage 2
Now Playing
nbc_nas_bigone_240225.jpg
2:18
Stack up leads to early multi-car wreck at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinityatlanta_240224.jpg
11:27
Highlights: NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta
Now Playing
Xfinity_Thumb.jpg
1:57
Hill saves enough fuel to win in OT at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_trucksatlanta_240224.jpg
12:39
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Atlanta
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytonareview_240220.jpg
9:23
Is Byron destined for stardom after Daytona win?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinity300hl_240219.jpg
11:49
HLs: NASCAR Xfinity Series, United Rentals 300
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytona500hl_240219.jpg
19:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series, Daytona 500
Now Playing
the_big_one.jpg
3:04
Keselowski gets turned, sets off Daytona Big One
Now Playing
Harrison_Burton.jpg
1:52
Burton, Hocevar caught in early Daytona 500 wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_xfinity37crash_240219.jpg
2:45
Love gets spun in backstretch, caution comes out
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytona500prev_240217.jpg
4:17
Which Cup drivers will conquer 2024 Daytona 500?
Now Playing
nbc_nas_endofrace_240216.jpg
3:48
Truck flips as Daytona race ends in huge wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_sanchezintv_240216.jpg
0:46
Sanchez after Truck win: ‘Gonna be a good year’
Now Playing
nbc_nas_daytona250trucks_240216.jpg
15:14
Highlights: Sanchez wins Truck race after wreck
Now Playing
nbc_nas_2024seasonpreview_240216.jpg
4:42
2024 NASCAR Cup Series season preview
Now Playing
nbc_nas_chrisbellintv_240215.jpg
1:13
Bell: Good to finally make right moves at Daytona
Now Playing