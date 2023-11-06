 Skip navigation
Top News

Shriners Children's Open - Final Round
DFS Dish: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,
Countdown to Craziness
College Basketball Best Bets, Nov. 6: Betting the LSU Tigers and Duke Blue Devils
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
MLB: Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees
New York Mets hiring Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza as manager, AP source says

Top Clips

nbc_pl_totgoal1_231106.jpg
Kulusevski opens the scoring for Spurs v. Chelsea
nbc_roto_brooksyahoo_231106.jpg
Brooks has been a huge surprise in fantasy
nbc_pl_ornpoch_231106.jpg
Chelsea targeting an ‘elite forward’ in January

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Ayton's play should encourage fantasy managers

November 6, 2023 02:34 PM
Deandre Ayton's recent play is an encouraging sign for fantasy managers, as the big man as been embracing the offensive glass and the defensive end of the floor with the Portland Trail Blazers.
nbc_roto_brooksyahoo_231106.jpg
1:12
Brooks has been a huge surprise in fantasy
nbc_yahoo_westbrook_231107.jpg
1:11
Why Westbrook should be held on to in fantasy
nbc_yahoo_banchero_231107.jpg
1:22
Banchero making the most of fantasy opportunities
nbc_roto_wembanyamayahoo_231106.jpg
1:08
Wembanyama already a fantasy basketball force
nbc_rbs_clippersstartinglineupv2_231101.jpg
4:00
How does Harden impact the Clippers in fantasy?
nbc_rbs_jalenduren_231101.jpg
1:48
Pistons’ Duren a prime fantasy sell-high candidate
nbc_rbs_phoenxiinjuries_231101.jpg
2:51
Why Booker injury could be ‘concerning’ in fantasy
nbc_dps_chrismannixinterview_231031.jpg
9:41
Clippers ‘tripling down on present’ with Harden
nbc_dps_jamesharden_231031.jpg
6:38
What Harden trade means for Clippers, 76ers
nbc_roto_maxyahoo_231030.jpg
0:49
Strus providing top-20 fantasy basketball value
nbc_roto_camyahoo_231030.jpg
0:54
Value in Nets rotation gives Thomas fantasy value
nbc_roto_durenyahoo_231030.jpg
1:01
Sell high on Pistons center Duren in fantasy?
