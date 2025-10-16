 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers at Bengals - The Icy Hot Bowl - prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats
Aaron Judge
Yankees’ Aaron Judge doesn’t need surgery; Anthony Volpe, Carlos Rodón had operations, could miss opening day
Texas A&M
No. 4 Texas A&M takes unbeaten record on road to face Arkansas

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_uscnd_251016.jpg
Can USC get another statement win vs. Notre Dame?
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_251016.jpg
Maryland, Purdue among Week 8 CFB underdog picks
nbc_rtf_olemissuga_251016.jpg
Top Georgia-Ole Miss storylines ahead of matchup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Handicapping NBA Central Division win totals

October 16, 2025 11:25 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the win totals for the NBA Central Division and identify who has a good chance of exceeding expectations and who may falter.

dnp_nbc_nba_mannixfiveV2_251001.jpg
04:55
Will anyone stand in Nuggets’ way of Finals win?
nbc_nba_pg_dalvlal_251016.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Lakers
nbc_nba_pg_lacvsac_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Kings
nbc_nba_pg_porceltics_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_pg_memvcha_251015.jpg
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Hornets
nbc_roto_fantasybballdraft_251015(2).jpg
01:17
Kalkbrenner pick sets off NBC Sports mock drafters
251015pacific.jpg
01:37
Who wins the Pacific Division this season?
nbc_nba_pg_gswportland_251014.jpg
01:55
NBA Preseason HLs: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_pg_lalvphx_251014.jpg
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Lakers vs. Suns
nbc_nba_pg_chivden_251014.jpg
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bulls vs. Nuggets
nbc_nba_pg_okcmil_251014.jpg
04:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Bucks
recap_thumb.jpg
01:20
Thunder-Bucks recap: SGA ‘at peace’ with game
nbc_nba_pg_houvnor_251014.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Rockets vs. Pelicans
nbc_nba_pg_okcmil_carlsonintv_251014.jpg
54
Carlson: Thunder are ‘executing to our standards’
nbc_nba_okcmil_jerichosimssalley_251014.jpg
11
Sims goes up for the alley-oop from Anthony
nbc_nba_pg_detvscle_251014.jpg
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Cavaliers
USATSI_27326090_copy.jpg
03:03
Thunder setting the tone with tenacious defense
nbc_nba_pg_shaiand1_251014.jpg
32
SGA’s creativity leads to and-one opportunity
nbc_nba_pg_okcmil_wallacedunk_v2_251014.jpg
17
Wallace’s lockdown defense leads to easy slam
trent_hl.jpg
09
Trent battles defenders for beautiful finish
nbc_nba_giannisand1_251014.jpg
33
Giannis shows the flex after ferocious and-one
caruso.jpg
01:36
Caruso: Thunder working to ‘fine tune everything’
raptorscoachnbathumbnail.jpg
02:02
Take Raptors to surprise, Nets to falter this year
nbc_nba_pg_bosvstorv3_251010.jpg
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_offguardhawks_251013.jpg
09:21
Can Young elevate the Hawks into contenders?
nbc_nba_offguardwestcontenders_251013.jpg
08:43
Nuggets, Thunder top teams in Western Conference
nbc_nba_offguardcooperflagg_251013.jpg
06:24
Rivers: Flagg is going to be ‘special’ in the NBA
nbc_nba_offguardnextgen_251013.jpg
06:56
Mobley, Banchero headline next generation of stars
nbc_nba_offguardriversnbc_251013.jpg
12:42
Rivers ‘really excited’ for 2025-26 NBA season
nbc_nba_offguardbucks_251013.jpg
04:39
Giannis cloud hangs over Bucks in 2025-26 season

nbc_rtf_uscnd_251016.jpg
05:58
Can USC get another statement win vs. Notre Dame?
nbc_rtf_underdogpicks_251016.jpg
03:32
Maryland, Purdue among Week 8 CFB underdog picks
nbc_rtf_olemissuga_251016.jpg
03:46
Top Georgia-Ole Miss storylines ahead of matchup
nbc_rtf_midseasonbracket_251016.jpg
08:41
College Football Playoff predictions at midseason
nbc_rtf_imaginethat_251016.jpg
06:50
Can USC upset Notre Dame on the road?
nbc_rtf_tennbama_251016.jpg
04:15
Tennessee vs. Alabama could be a ‘wild one’
nbc_ffhh_hate_qb_dart_251016.jpg
02:15
Dart not a top 20 QB in ‘tough’ matchup vs. DEN
nbc_ffhh_love_qb_prescott_251016.jpg
06:07
Prescott should keep up MVP outings vs. Commanders
jaylen_warren.jpg
03:50
Warren among best prop bets in PIT vs. CIN
nbc_ffhh_rblovelist_251016.jpg
09:44
Hall, JCM in line for favorable Week 7 matchups
nbc_ffhh_rbhatelist_251016.jpg
06:54
Pollard could struggle in fantasy amid timeshare
nbc_ffhh_passcatcherhatelist_251016.jpg
02:43
IND’s Pittman Jr. ‘getting by’ in fantasy with TDs
nbc_csu_bestbets_251016.jpg
03:36
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
nbc_csu_seahwaksvtexans_251016.jpg
02:35
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
ATL-49ers-MPX.jpg
02:06
Falcons should be ‘small favorites’ against 49ers
nbc_csu_bucsvlions_251016.jpg
02:06
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
nbc_csu_falconsvniners_251016.jpg
03:13
NFL Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. 49ers
nbc_csu_coltschargers_251016.jpg
03:04
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers
nbc_csu_commsvcowboys_251016.jpg
02:20
NFL Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Cowboys
nbc_csu_giantsbroncos_251016.jpg
03:05
NFL Week 7 preview: Giants vs. Broncos
nbc_csu_packerscardinals_251016.jpg
02:43
NFL Week 7 preview: Packers vs. Cardinals
nbc_roto_tennatbama_251016.jpg
01:56
TEN-ALA first half points has ‘meat on the bones’
nbc_csu_panthersjets_251016.jpg
02:38
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Jets
nbc_roto_techatasu_251016.jpg
01:48
Texas Tech may be in trouble early against ASU
nbc_roto_washatmich_251016.jpg
01:45
Washington being given too many points v. Michigan
nbc_bte_bucslions_251016.jpg
02:01
Who will overcome injuries in Bucs vs. Lions?
nbc_csu_vikingseagles_251016.jpg
03:15
NFL Week 7 Preview: Eagles vs. Vikings
nbc_csu_londonramsjags_251016.jpg
04:54
NFL Week 7 preview: Rams vs. Jaguars
nbc_csu_chiefsraiders_251016.jpg
02:21
NFL Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Chiefs
nbc_csu_patriotstitans_251016.jpg
02:09
NFL Week 7 preview: Patriots vs. Titans