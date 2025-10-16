Handicapping NBA Central Division win totals

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Steelers at Bengals - The Icy Hot Bowl - prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Yankees’ Aaron Judge doesn’t need surgery; Anthony Volpe, Carlos Rodón had operations, could miss opening day
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 4 Texas A&M takes unbeaten record on road to face Arkansas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Can USC get another statement win vs. Notre Dame?
Maryland, Purdue among Week 8 CFB underdog picks
Top Georgia-Ole Miss storylines ahead of matchup
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Steelers at Bengals - The Icy Hot Bowl - prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Yankees’ Aaron Judge doesn’t need surgery; Anthony Volpe, Carlos Rodón had operations, could miss opening day
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
No. 4 Texas A&M takes unbeaten record on road to face Arkansas
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Can USC get another statement win vs. Notre Dame?
Maryland, Purdue among Week 8 CFB underdog picks
Top Georgia-Ole Miss storylines ahead of matchup
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Programming Alert
NBA returns to NBC, debuts on Peacock opening night, Oct. 21, with Thunder vs. Rockets, Warriors vs. Lakers
Close
Watch Now
Handicapping NBA Central Division win totals
October 16, 2025 11:25 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look at the win totals for the NBA Central Division and identify who has a good chance of exceeding expectations and who may falter.
Related Videos
04:55
Will anyone stand in Nuggets’ way of Finals win?
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Mavericks vs. Lakers
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Clippers vs. Kings
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Grizzlies vs. Hornets
01:17
Kalkbrenner pick sets off NBC Sports mock drafters
01:37
Who wins the Pacific Division this season?
01:55
NBA Preseason HLs: Warriors vs. Trail Blazers
01:57
NBA Preseason Highlights: Lakers vs. Suns
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bulls vs. Nuggets
04:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Bucks
01:20
Thunder-Bucks recap: SGA ‘at peace’ with game
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Rockets vs. Pelicans
54
Carlson: Thunder are ‘executing to our standards’
11
Sims goes up for the alley-oop from Anthony
01:53
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Cavaliers
03:03
Thunder setting the tone with tenacious defense
32
SGA’s creativity leads to and-one opportunity
17
Wallace’s lockdown defense leads to easy slam
09
Trent battles defenders for beautiful finish
33
Giannis shows the flex after ferocious and-one
01:36
Caruso: Thunder working to ‘fine tune everything’
02:02
Take Raptors to surprise, Nets to falter this year
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Raptors vs. Celtics
09:21
Can Young elevate the Hawks into contenders?
08:43
Nuggets, Thunder top teams in Western Conference
06:24
Rivers: Flagg is going to be ‘special’ in the NBA
06:56
Mobley, Banchero headline next generation of stars
12:42
Rivers ‘really excited’ for 2025-26 NBA season
04:39
Giannis cloud hangs over Bucks in 2025-26 season
Latest Clips
05:58
Can USC get another statement win vs. Notre Dame?
03:32
Maryland, Purdue among Week 8 CFB underdog picks
03:46
Top Georgia-Ole Miss storylines ahead of matchup
08:41
College Football Playoff predictions at midseason
06:50
Can USC upset Notre Dame on the road?
04:15
Tennessee vs. Alabama could be a ‘wild one’
02:15
Dart not a top 20 QB in ‘tough’ matchup vs. DEN
06:07
Prescott should keep up MVP outings vs. Commanders
03:50
Warren among best prop bets in PIT vs. CIN
09:44
Hall, JCM in line for favorable Week 7 matchups
06:54
Pollard could struggle in fantasy amid timeshare
02:43
IND’s Pittman Jr. ‘getting by’ in fantasy with TDs
03:36
Patriots, Packers among NFL Week 7 best bets
02:35
NFL Week 7 preview: Seahawks vs. Texans
02:06
Falcons should be ‘small favorites’ against 49ers
02:06
NFL Week 7 preview: Buccaneers vs. Lions
03:13
NFL Week 7 preview: Falcons vs. 49ers
03:04
NFL Week 7 preview: Colts vs. Chargers
02:20
NFL Week 7 preview: Commanders vs. Cowboys
03:05
NFL Week 7 preview: Giants vs. Broncos
02:43
NFL Week 7 preview: Packers vs. Cardinals
01:56
TEN-ALA first half points has ‘meat on the bones’
02:38
NFL Week 7 preview: Panthers vs. Jets
01:48
Texas Tech may be in trouble early against ASU
01:45
Washington being given too many points v. Michigan
02:01
Who will overcome injuries in Bucs vs. Lions?
03:15
NFL Week 7 Preview: Eagles vs. Vikings
04:54
NFL Week 7 preview: Rams vs. Jaguars
02:21
NFL Week 7 preview: Raiders vs. Chiefs
02:09
NFL Week 7 preview: Patriots vs. Titans
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue