 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Heritage - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler just did something that no world No. 1 has done in 15 years
nbc_golf_gc_kordaintv_240421.jpg
Pod: It’s Scottie and Nelly’s world, and we’re all just living in it
RBC Heritage - Final Round
RBC Heritage purse payout: The insane amount of money Scottie Scheffler has earned

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bradyhotdog_240422.jpg
O’Connell: Brady ate hot dogs mid-game as a rookie
nbc_pft_patriotsstay_240422.jpg
Patriots reportedly plan to stay at No. 3 overall
nbc_pft_oconnellqbsearch_240422.jpg
O’Connell provides insight on Vikings’ QB search

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

RBC Heritage - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler just did something that no world No. 1 has done in 15 years
nbc_golf_gc_kordaintv_240421.jpg
Pod: It’s Scottie and Nelly’s world, and we’re all just living in it
RBC Heritage - Final Round
RBC Heritage purse payout: The insane amount of money Scottie Scheffler has earned

Top Clips

nbc_pft_bradyhotdog_240422.jpg
O’Connell: Brady ate hot dogs mid-game as a rookie
nbc_pft_patriotsstay_240422.jpg
Patriots reportedly plan to stay at No. 3 overall
nbc_pft_oconnellqbsearch_240422.jpg
O’Connell provides insight on Vikings’ QB search

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Game 1s have a 1st since 2013; Lillard's stat line

April 22, 2024 09:43 AM
Dan Patrick reviews Game 1s from the NBA playoffs, where home teams went 8-0 in all Game 1s of the first round, the first time since 2013, and the average margin of victory was the largest since 2019.
Up Next
nbc_dps_jamalcrawfordinterview_240419.jpg
9:18
Which player faces most pressure in NBA playoffs?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_adamlefkoeinterview_240418.jpg
17:55
Williamson’s injury raises long-term questions
Now Playing
nbc_dps_davidpurduminterview_240418.jpg
4:49
NBA ‘sets a precedent’ with Porter’s lifetime ban
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponjontayporternbaban_240418.jpg
6:57
After Porter ban, is NBA gambling policy working?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_klaythompson_240417.jpg
4:20
Is this the ‘end of the road’ for the Warriors?
Now Playing
nbc_rbs_kingsvpelicans_240417.jpg
1:02
Expect Kings to ‘come out hot’ vs. Pelicans
Now Playing
nbc_dps_anthonyslaterinterview_240418.jpg
7:34
Slater: Warriors should stick with Curry, Thompson
Now Playing
nbc_dps_lakersontanking_240417.jpg
6:43
Should LA have tanked the game vs. New Orleans?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_endofwarriorsdynasty_240417.jpg
10:09
Is Warriors dynasty over and did it end abruptly?
Now Playing
warriors.jpg
5:41
Reflecting on Warriors core amid trade rumors
Now Playing
nbc_dps_timleglerinterview_240416.jpg
19:59
Jokic, Doncic and the star-studded NBA MVP race
Now Playing
nbc_dps_nbamvprace_240416.jpg
7:11
Patrick: Jokic ‘is the best player in the game’
Now Playing