Top News

Rafael Devers
David Ortiz says leave Red Sox DH Rafael Devers alone on decision to play 1B
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani & Bobby Witt Jr. lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
Yanni Gourde
Lightning sign Yanni Gourde to a 6-year contract worth nearly $14M

Top Clips

nbc_roto_waiver_250602.jpg
Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_mooney_250602.jpg
Mooney will be more involved in Falcons offense
nbc_roto_eovaldi_250602.jpg
Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL, opens door for Rocker

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Rafael Devers
David Ortiz says leave Red Sox DH Rafael Devers alone on decision to play 1B
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Arizona Diamondbacks
2025 Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani & Bobby Witt Jr. lead Top 300 rest of season ranks
Yanni Gourde
Lightning sign Yanni Gourde to a 6-year contract worth nearly $14M

Top Clips

nbc_roto_waiver_250602.jpg
Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_mooney_250602.jpg
Mooney will be more involved in Falcons offense
nbc_roto_eovaldi_250602.jpg
Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL, opens door for Rocker

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Will Jayden Daniels clinch second-year QB MVP?

June 2, 2025 01:33 PM
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the MVP odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for second-year quarterbacks.

nbc_roto_mooney_250602.jpg
01:20
Mooney will be more involved in Falcons offense
Josh_Jacobs.jpg
01:21
Can Packers RB Jacobs improve on 2024 season?
nbc_roto_stroud_250602.jpg
01:15
Why it makes sense to fade Stroud as a QB1 in 2025
nbc_simms_isthisit_250602.jpg
27:15
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Is This It?
nbc_simms_moreinfo_250602.jpg
20:11
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Needs More Info’
nbc_simms_cousins_250602.jpg
08:29
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Don’t Forget About Me’
browns_site.jpg
02:18
Flacco muddles Browns QB room, but bet on Pickett?
nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
02:23
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
09:41
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
07:38
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota
nbc_pft_brycehuff_250602.jpg
09:21
49ers, Eagles reportedly close on trade for Huff
nbc_pft_objgiants_250602.jpg
11:30
OBJ claims he ‘never’ wanted to leave Giants
nbc_pft_boomorbust_250602.jpg
10:50
Biggest ‘boom or bust’ NFL offseason additions
nbc_pft_patsotherweapons_250602.jpg
56
Patriots could realize they don’t need Diggs
nbc_pft_diggssigning_250602.jpg
11:02
Why did Patriots take a chance signing Diggs?
diggs.jpg
10:33
Evaluating likelihood of Patriots cutting Diggs
nbc_roto_kyrenwilliams_250530.jpg
01:38
Rams have made ‘positive progress’ with Williams
nbc_roto_isiahpacheco_250530.jpg
01:32
Pacheco ‘looks tremendous’ in Chiefs OTAs
nbc_roto_rasheerice_250530.jpg
01:14
Rice trending up with no limitations at OTAs
nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
04:02
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
02:09
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
04:48
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields
nbc_pft_tuckerreleased_250530.jpg
09:53
Ravens weren’t comfortable with Tucker uncertainty
nbc_pft_willlevis_250530.jpg
08:13
Titans keeping Levis on roster is ‘dysfunctional’
nbc_pft_tyreekhilloptions_250530.jpg
05:54
Hill doesn’t have many options besides Dolphins
nbc_pft_camward_250530.jpg
02:28
Ward’s experience makes him clear starter in TEN
nbc_pft_tyreekhillcaptain_250530.jpg
08:44
Hill doesn’t feel he ‘deserves’ to be a captain
nbc_pft_tyreekhilllevelofplay_250530.jpg
02:23
How long Hill can maintain high level of play
nbc_pft_danquinn_250530.jpg
05:49
Quinn looks good because he has Daniels
nbc_pft_commandersweapons_250530.jpg
10:05
Daniels embracing offseason work is ‘encouraging’

nbc_roto_waiver_250602.jpg
01:57
Abel, Young among top Week 11 waiver-wire targets
nbc_roto_eovaldi_250602.jpg
01:28
Eovaldi placed on 15-day IL, opens door for Rocker
nbc_roto_alvarez_250602.jpg
01:21
Alvarez shut down from swinging with hand fracture
nbc_roto_caglianone_250602.jpg
01:15
How top prospect Caglianone can provide value
nbc_golf_penske_16x9_250602.jpg
01:18
Memorial repeat a complete performance for Scottie
nbc_dls_knicks_250602.jpg
08:35
How does NYK change fortune after ECF elimination?
nbc_cbb_creikalkbrennercomp_250602.jpg
03:06
Kalkbrenner’s top moments from 2024-25 season
mathuringilgeousalexander.jpg
02:15
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
nbc_roto_sabalenkavzheng_250602.jpg
01:46
Dinsick laying the games with Sabalenka over Zheng
nbc_roto_swiatekvsvitolina_250602.jpg
01:52
Swiatek has to play ‘more cleanly’ to survive path
nbc_moto_roadamericaintv_250602.jpg
09:23
What Superbike riders said after Road America
nbc_dps_gregsankey_250602.jpg
19:05
Sankey discusses potential changes to CFP format
nbc_roto_lynxwintotal_250602.jpg
01:21
Analyzing Lynx’s win total projections
nbc_roto_mostastnbafinals_250602.jpg
01:18
Haliburton ‘a layup’ for most NBA Finals assists
nbc_roto_mostrebnbafinals_250602.jpg
01:29
Holmgren is best play for most NBA Finals rebounds
oly_at_gstphilly_quincywilsonintv.jpg
04:39
Wilson to prioritize education, stay flexible
nbc_dps_karlanthonytowns_250602.jpg
07:13
Who is to blame for Knicks’ playoff elimination?
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250601.jpg
03:23
Cup drivers recap Nashville race won by Blaney
nbc_golf_gcpscheffler_250601.jpg
02:23
Scheffler borrowing top qualities from golf greats
nbc_nas_cbnashville400_250601.jpg
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
nbc_golf_sales_valuedpreffinalrd_250601.jpg
01:56
Strong Round 4 benefits Stark in USWO victory
superbikes.jpg
14:07
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Road America Race 2
starkfinalround.jpg
10:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
nbc_lftheuswopen_schefflerintv_250601.jpg
02:18
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
03:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
trophy_site.jpg
07:38
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy
nbc_golf_kordaintv_250601.jpg
01:00
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’
nbc_golf_memorialrd4_250601.jpg
10:59
Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Final Round
oly_atm1500_250601.jpg
04:41
Kerr powers to narrow win in men’s 1500m race