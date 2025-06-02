 Skip navigation
Top News

Aleksander Barkov
NHL, with the help of kids, gives Aleksander Barkov the Selke and King Clancy awards
Jac Caglianone
Royals call up top prospect Jac Caglianone in the hopes of jump-starting their offense
Lois Boisson
Loïs Boisson stuns Jessica Pegula and joins No. 2 Coco Gauff in the French Open quarterfinals

Top Clips

mathuringilgeousalexander.jpg
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
nbc_roto_swiatekvsvitolina_250602.jpg
Swiatek has to play ‘more cleanly’ to survive path
nbc_roto_sabalenkavzheng_250602.jpg
Dinsick laying the games with Sabalenka over Zheng

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

mathuringilgeousalexander.jpg
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
nbc_roto_swiatekvsvitolina_250602.jpg
Swiatek has to play ‘more cleanly’ to survive path
nbc_roto_sabalenkavzheng_250602.jpg
Dinsick laying the games with Sabalenka over Zheng

All Scores

Watch Now

Analyzing Lynx's win total projections

June 2, 2025 11:28 AM
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell examine the season win total projections for the Minnesota Lynx as the 2025-26 WNBA season gets underway.

nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250527.jpg
01:39
Collier the ‘clear’ best bet to win WNBA MVP
nbc_roto_liberty_250523.jpg
01:10
Bettors getting ‘generous’ line for Liberty
nbc_roto_aces_250521.jpg
01:48
Aces win total ‘a narrow call’ with roster changes
nbc_roto_libertywins_250520.jpg
01:51
Liberty can ‘cruise’ over regular-season win total
nbc_oht_libertyaces_250519.jpg
16:35
Liberty rout Aces on WNBA championship ring night
nbc_oht_feversky_250519.jpg
22:08
Clark’s flagrant foul on Reese sparks controversy
nbc_oht_wnbasznopeners_250519.jpg
18:41
Bueckers’ debut spoiled by hometown Lynx, Collier
nbc_bte_wnbachamp_250519.jpg
01:17
Lynx have value in WNBA champion betting market
nbc_bte_coachoftheyear_250516.jpg
01:00
White provides ‘best value’ for Coach of the Year
nbc_bwoa_aogunbowale_250515.jpg
09:58
How Ogunbowale’s upbringing influenced her game
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt1_250514.jpg
11:58
Who will have a stronger season, Fever or Aces?
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt2_250514.jpg
07:40
New York Liberty look primed to defend WNBA title
nbc_oht_sznpreviewpt3_250514.jpg
24:19
Are the Sky, Storm slept on ahead of 2025 season?
nbc_roto_wnbamip_250515.jpg
01:11
Cardoso has the skills to win WNBA MIP in 2025
nbc_roto_wnbadpoy_250514.jpg
01:30
Target Wilson, Reese, Boston in WNBA DPOY markets
nbc_roto_fever_250513.jpg
01:33
Fever could have tough time clearing 31.5 wins
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250513.jpg
02:28
Look past Clark at current price for WNBA MVP bets
nbc_roto_wnbaroy_250512.jpg
01:37
Bueckers ‘is the play’ to win Rookie of the Year
nbc_oht_preszn_250508.jpg
19:01
Newcomers add to WNBA buzz in preseason
nbc_oht_metgala_250508.jpg
05:38
Reese, Liberty trio among WNBA stars at Met Gala
nbc_oht__aj1_250508.jpg
14:27
A’ja shoe rollout with Nike has been ‘intentional’
nbc_dps_bird_250508v2.jpg
08:07
Latest Clips

mathuringilgeousalexander.jpg
02:15
Thunder sweeping Pacers ‘most likely outcome’
nbc_roto_swiatekvsvitolina_250602.jpg
01:52
Swiatek has to play ‘more cleanly’ to survive path
nbc_roto_sabalenkavzheng_250602.jpg
01:46
Dinsick laying the games with Sabalenka over Zheng
browns_site.jpg
02:18
Flacco muddles Browns QB room, but bet on Pickett?
nbc_moto_roadamericaintv_250602.jpg
09:23
What Superbike riders said after Road America
nbc_dps_gregsankey_250602.jpg
19:05
Sankey discusses potential changes to CFP format
nbc_roto_mostastnbafinals_250602.jpg
01:18
Haliburton ‘a layup’ for most NBA Finals assists
nbc_roto_mostrebnbafinals_250602.jpg
01:29
Holmgren is best play for most NBA Finals rebounds
oly_at_gstphilly_quincywilsonintv.jpg
04:39
Wilson to prioritize education, stay flexible
nbc_dps_karlanthonytowns_250602.jpg
07:13
Who is to blame for Knicks’ playoff elimination?
nbc_pft_tjwatt_250602.jpg
02:23
Steelers ‘should’ve gotten ahead’ of Watt contract
nbc_pft_russellwilsongiants_250602.jpg
09:41
Wilson’s façade is glaring with plateaued play
nbc_pft_kwesimensah_250602.jpg
07:38
Adofo-Mensah agrees to extension in Minnesota
nbc_pft_brycehuff_250602.jpg
09:21
49ers, Eagles reportedly close on trade for Huff
nbc_pft_objgiants_250602.jpg
11:30
OBJ claims he ‘never’ wanted to leave Giants
nbc_pft_boomorbust_250602.jpg
10:50
Biggest ‘boom or bust’ NFL offseason additions
nbc_pft_patsotherweapons_250602.jpg
56
Patriots could realize they don’t need Diggs
nbc_pft_diggssigning_250602.jpg
11:02
Why did Patriots take a chance signing Diggs?
diggs.jpg
10:33
Evaluating likelihood of Patriots cutting Diggs
nbc_nas_whatdriverssaid_250601.jpg
03:23
Cup drivers recap Nashville race won by Blaney
nbc_golf_gcpscheffler_250601.jpg
02:23
Scheffler borrowing top qualities from golf greats
nbc_nas_cbnashville400_250601.jpg
14:58
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville
nbc_golf_sales_valuedpreffinalrd_250601.jpg
01:56
Strong Round 4 benefits Stark in USWO victory
superbikes.jpg
14:07
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Road America Race 2
starkfinalround.jpg
10:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Women’s Open, Final Round
nbc_lftheuswopen_schefflerintv_250601.jpg
02:18
Scottie on closing skill: Sundays are the most fun
nbc_lftheuswopen_kordasoundreax_250601.jpg
03:38
Korda extra motivated after narrow USWO defeat
set_site.jpg
10:51
Stark shares mid-week swing epiphany, more on set
trophy_site.jpg
07:38
‘Surreal': Stark receives Harton S. Semple Trophy
nbc_golf_kordaintv_250601.jpg
01:00
Korda: USWO defeat hurts, but ‘no complaints’