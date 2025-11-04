 Skip navigation
Top News

2026 Red Bull KTM Eli Tomac.jpg
Eli Tomac joins Red Bull KTM with Jorge Prado, Aaron Plessinger, making a three-rider 450 roster
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
LIV abandons 54-hole format in favor of 72-hole tournaments
  • Ryan Lavner
    ,
  • Ryan Lavner
    ,
Tara Davis-Woodhall
Americans Davis-Woodhall, McLaughlin-Levrone, Lyles finalists for World Athletics awards

Top Clips

nbc_nba_firstallstars_251104.jpg
Which players could make first NBA All-Star team?
nbc_nba_draftkingspicksix_251104.jpg
Bane, Vucevic bets headline top player props
nbc_nba_gamerecaps_251104.jpg
Turner’s return to IND headlined busy night

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Alexander-Walker, Okogie among top role players

November 4, 2025 01:08 PM
Numbers on the Board looks at some of the top role players of the NBA season thus far, including Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Simone Fontecchio and Josh Okogie.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_firstallstars_251104.jpg
09:58
Which players could make first NBA All-Star team?
nbc_nba_draftkingspicksix_251104.jpg
04:52
Bane, Vucevic bets headline top player props
nbc_nba_gamerecaps_251104.jpg
06:55
Turner’s return to IND headlined busy night
nbc_nba_tonightpreviews_251104.jpg
09:56
Can Embiid and 76ers take control of East?
nbc_nba_clippersheat_251103.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Heat survive Leonard, beat Clippers
nbc_nba_nuggetsandkings_251103.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets get wire-to-wire win vs. Kings
nbc_nba_lalpor_2minhl_251103.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Shorthanded Lakers win in Portland
nbc_nba_mephisvsdetriot_251103.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Pistons hold off Grizzlies for victory
nbc_nba_dalhou_2minhl_251103.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Thompson leads Rockets over Mavericks
nbc_nba_pg_minnbkn_2minnhl_251103_copy.jpg
01:57
HLs: T’Wolves hand Nets seventh-straight loss
nbc_nba_bostoncelticsvsjazz_251103.jpg
01:58
HLs: Nurkic’s putback lifts Jazz over Celtics
nbc_nba_minnbkn_postgamehit_251103.jpg
01:00
T’Wolves ‘handled business’ against Nets in fourth
nbc_nba_pg_preview_251103.jpg
04:22
Keys for Hawks, Clippers on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday
nbc_nba_pg_minbkn_jadenintv_v2_251103.jpg
04:22
McDaniels keeping confidence high with T’Wolves
nbc_nba_wshnyk_2minhl_251103.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Towns propels Knicks over the Wizards
nbc_nba_milind_2minhl_251103.jpg
02:00
HLs: Giannis’s GW jumper powers Bucks to win
nbc_nba_minbkn_randleintv_251103.jpg
46
Randle after win: Knew BKN was a ‘collapsed’ team
nbc_nba_offguardjamorant_251103.mxf.jpg
14:58
Morant and Grizzlies need a fresh start
nbc_nba_offguardspurswemby_251103.jpg
07:14
How will Wemby respond after poor outing vs. Suns?
nbc_nba_offguardlukalakers_251103.jpg
06:40
Rivers: Doncic can make most teams a contender
nbc_nba_offguardbucks_251103.jpg
05:54
Cavs, Bucks are East’s top contenders to beat OKC
nbc_nba_minbkn_gobertdunk_251103.jpg
14
Randle finds Gobert underneath for ferocious slam
nbc_nba_offguardokcthunderundefeated_251103.jpg
13:38
Evaluating gap between Thunder and rest of NBA
nbc_nba_reidshot_251103.jpg
38
Reid stops on dime, loses ball, still makes shot
nbc_nba_randleanalysis_v2_251103.jpg
02:07
Crawford: Randle a borderline ‘cheat code’ for MIN
nbc_nba_netsanalysis_251103.jpg
04:34
Nets must ‘find their identity’ with young roster
nbc_nba_juliusrandle_251103.jpg
01:04
Randle’s decisiveness key to fast start for MIN
nbc_nba_fernandezintv_251103.jpg
01:30
Fernandez: Nets must play ‘with purpose’
nbc_nba_pregame_jamorant_251103.jpg
05:26
Reacting to Morant’s comments post-Lakers loss
nbc_roto_jamorant_251103.jpg
01:21
Morant’s suspension raises fantasy questions

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_balhenryintv_251104.jpg
13:44
Henry: BAL has ‘confidence’ in playoff appearance
nbc_pft_george_pickens_penalty_251104.jpg
06:17
Pickens ‘knew what he was doing’ with penalty
brissett.jpg
07:18
Brissett proves he’s ‘the guy’ for the Cardinals
danquinn.jpg
08:27
Quinn takes responsibility for leaving Daniels in
mlbfansdps.jpg
07:55
Marchand: MLB ‘as a whole is really doing well’
nbc_dps_cardsdefcowboysreax_251104.jpg
03:43
Patrick: Brissett better for Cardinals than Murray
nbc_pft_kyler_murray_next_251104v2.jpg
05:24
What’s next for Murray after Brissett takes wheel?
nbc_pft_tucker_kraft_injury_251104.jpg
01:51
GB, LAC won’t be the same without Kraft, Alt
nbc_pft_josh_allen_mvp_251104.jpg
03:26
Make the MVP case: Allen vs. Stafford
harrisonjr.jpg
04:09
Cardinals lean on Harrison Jr. against Cowboys
nbc_pft_marinharrisonsr_251104.jpg
04:49
Harrison Sr: Cardinals are ‘hard for me to watch’
nbc_pft_chasebrown_251104.jpg
09:56
Taylor hopes Brown learns from recent comments
nbc_pft_tradedeadline_251104.jpg
08:26
NFL trade deadline: Buy, sell or stay the course
nbc_pft_frankieluvu_251104.jpg
04:55
Luvu suspended for repeated hip-drop tackles
nbc_pft_loganwilson_251104.jpg
07:23
What acquiring Wilson means for the Cowboys
nbc_pft_azdalkeymoments_251104.jpg
04:19
Dissecting how Cardinals beat Cowboys in Week 9
nbc_pft_mnfyoutubetv_251104.jpg
05:16
YouTube TV, Disney squabble affects MNF viewing
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
07:26
Brennan ‘doesn’t hate’ shrinking Tour membership
nbc_roto_startingpitchers_251103.jpg
02:26
King and other MLB pitchers hitting free agency
nbc_roto_kyletucker_251103.jpg
01:32
Injuries have ‘dulled that shine’ for OF Tucker
nbc_roto_petealonso_251103.jpg
01:48
Alonso vs. Schwarber: Who will get most interest?
nbc_roto_drakelondon_251103.jpg
01:22
London can push for top-three fantasy WR status
nbc_roto_brockbowers_251103.jpg
01:29
Bowers in fantasy tight end tier ‘all by himself’
nbc_roto_calebwilliams_251103.jpg
01:36
Williams’ big Week 9 doesn’t make him a weekly QB1
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_251103.jpg
01:31
Daniels’ injury puts Mariota on fantasy radar
nbc_pl_update_251103.jpg
04:07
PL Update: Sunderland, Everton share spoils
nbc_pl_regisintv_251103.jpg
01:13
Le Bris shares pros, cons of draw with Everton
nbc_pl_moyesintv_251103.jpg
02:26
Moyes: Everton ‘were abysmal in the second half’
nbc_pl_mw10allgoals_251103.jpg
12:55
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 10
nbc_pl_suneve_251103.jpg
11:07
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Everton Matchweek 10