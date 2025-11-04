Report: Harper out multiple weeks with calf injury

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Round 2 tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Round 1 tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
‘Little steps’ lead to big opportunity for KFT player of the year Johnny Keefer
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_harrisonjr_251104.jpg
Harrison Jr. flourishing with Brissett at QB
nbc_roto_shaheed_251104.jpg
Shaheed has ‘weekly’ fantasy upside with Seahawks
nbc_roto_meyers_251104.jpg
Daugherty: JAX not ‘ideal landing spot’ for Meyers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Round 2 tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
World Wide Technology Championship 2025: Round 1 tee times, how to watch
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
‘Little steps’ lead to big opportunity for KFT player of the year Johnny Keefer
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_harrisonjr_251104.jpg
Harrison Jr. flourishing with Brissett at QB
nbc_roto_shaheed_251104.jpg
Shaheed has ‘weekly’ fantasy upside with Seahawks
nbc_roto_meyers_251104.jpg
Daugherty: JAX not ‘ideal landing spot’ for Meyers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Report: Harper out multiple weeks with calf injury

November 4, 2025 03:05 PM
Eric Samulski unpacks the news of San Antonio Spurs rookie Dylan Harper reportedly set to miss multiple weeks with a calf injury, analyzing the fallout of the injury.

Related Videos

sales_nba_buzzworthymoments_251104.jpg
01:09
Giannis headlines early season NBA buzzer beaters
nbc_roto_magic_hawks_251104.jpg
01:49
Unpacking Magic-Hawks Tuesday betting markets
ClippersThunder.jpg
02:08
Clippers present betting value vs. Thunder
nbc_nba_roleplayers_251104.jpg
09:55
Alexander-Walker, Okogie among top role players
nbc_nba_firstallstars_251104.jpg
09:58
Which players could make first NBA All-Star team?
nbc_nba_draftkingspicksix_251104.jpg
04:52
Bane, Vucevic bets headline top player props
nbc_nba_gamerecaps_251104.jpg
06:55
Turner’s return to IND headlined busy night
nbc_nba_tonightpreviews_251104.jpg
09:56
Can Embiid and 76ers take control of East?
nbc_nba_clippersheat_251103.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Heat survive Leonard, beat Clippers
nbc_nba_nuggetsandkings_251103.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Nuggets get wire-to-wire win vs. Kings
nbc_nba_lalpor_2minhl_251103.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Shorthanded Lakers win in Portland
nbc_nba_mephisvsdetriot_251103.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Pistons hold off Grizzlies for victory
nbc_nba_dalhou_2minhl_251103.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Thompson leads Rockets over Mavericks
nbc_nba_pg_minnbkn_2minnhl_251103_copy.jpg
01:57
HLs: T’Wolves hand Nets seventh-straight loss
nbc_nba_bostoncelticsvsjazz_251103.jpg
01:58
HLs: Nurkic’s putback lifts Jazz over Celtics
nbc_nba_minnbkn_postgamehit_251103.jpg
01:00
T’Wolves ‘handled business’ against Nets in fourth
nbc_nba_pg_preview_251103.jpg
04:22
Keys for Hawks, Clippers on Coast 2 Coast Tuesday
nbc_nba_pg_minbkn_jadenintv_v2_251103.jpg
04:22
McDaniels keeping confidence high with T’Wolves
nbc_nba_wshnyk_2minhl_251103.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Towns propels Knicks over the Wizards
nbc_nba_milind_2minhl_251103.jpg
02:00
HLs: Giannis’s GW jumper powers Bucks to win
nbc_nba_minbkn_randleintv_251103.jpg
46
Randle after win: Knew BKN was a ‘collapsed’ team
nbc_nba_offguardjamorant_251103.mxf.jpg
14:58
Morant and Grizzlies need a fresh start
nbc_nba_offguardspurswemby_251103.jpg
07:14
How will Wemby respond after poor outing vs. Suns?
nbc_nba_offguardlukalakers_251103.jpg
06:40
Rivers: Doncic can make most teams a contender
nbc_nba_offguardbucks_251103.jpg
05:54
Cavs, Bucks are East’s top contenders to beat OKC
nbc_nba_minbkn_gobertdunk_251103.jpg
14
Randle finds Gobert underneath for ferocious slam
nbc_nba_offguardokcthunderundefeated_251103.jpg
13:38
Evaluating gap between Thunder and rest of NBA
nbc_nba_reidshot_251103.jpg
38
Reid stops on dime, loses ball, still makes shot
nbc_nba_randleanalysis_v2_251103.jpg
02:07
Crawford: Randle a borderline ‘cheat code’ for MIN
nbc_nba_netsanalysis_251103.jpg
04:34
Nets must ‘find their identity’ with young roster

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_harrisonjr_251104.jpg
01:21
Harrison Jr. flourishing with Brissett at QB
nbc_roto_shaheed_251104.jpg
01:30
Shaheed has ‘weekly’ fantasy upside with Seahawks
nbc_roto_meyers_251104.jpg
01:21
Daugherty: JAX not ‘ideal landing spot’ for Meyers
nbc_csu_saucegardner_251104.jpg
05:29
Simms: Gardner trade is ‘awesome’ for Colts
nbc_csu_quinnenwilliams_251104.jpg
06:51
Report: Cowboys acquire Williams in ‘monster’ move
saucegardnercoltstrade.jpg
02:29
Colts get star CB Gardner from Jets in ‘shocker’
nbc_pftpm_sauceshaheedtrade_251104.jpg
05:23
Colts go all in on SB window with Gardner trade
nbc_ffhh_jakobimeyers_251104.jpg
47
Raiders trade WR Meyers to Jaguars for two picks
nbc_pl_pedro_251104.jpg
05:59
PL RAW: Chelsea upend Spurs on derby day
nbc_ffhh_rashid_shaheed_251104.jpg
01:48
Seahawks reportedly acquire WR Shaheed from Saints
nbc_ffhh_brissett_251104.jpg
04:26
Do Cardinals have QB Murray in their future plans?
nbc_roto_seahwaks_251104.jpg
02:00
Lean under for Cardinals vs. Seahawks in Week 10
nbc_pft_cowboysendofgamev2_251104.jpg
13:25
Why Cowboys shouldn’t have passed on FG chances
nbc_roto_buffalo_251104.jpg
01:55
Take Bills against floundering Dolphins
nbc_cbb_mdfacilities_251104.jpg
01:33
Maryland ‘all in’ with new basketball facilities
nbc_pft_balhenryintv_251104.jpg
13:44
Henry: BAL has ‘confidence’ in playoff appearance
nbc_pft_george_pickens_penalty_251104.jpg
06:17
Pickens ‘knew what he was doing’ with penalty
brissett.jpg
07:18
Brissett proves he’s ‘the guy’ for the Cardinals
danquinn.jpg
08:27
Quinn takes responsibility for leaving Daniels in
mlbfansdps.jpg
07:55
Marchand: MLB ‘as a whole is really doing well’
nbc_dps_cardsdefcowboysreax_251104.jpg
03:43
Patrick: Brissett better for Cardinals than Murray
nbc_pft_kyler_murray_next_251104v2.jpg
05:24
What’s next for Murray after Brissett takes wheel?
nbc_pft_tucker_kraft_injury_251104.jpg
01:51
GB, LAC won’t be the same without Kraft, Alt
nbc_pft_josh_allen_mvp_251104.jpg
03:26
Make the MVP case: Allen vs. Stafford
harrisonjr.jpg
04:09
Cardinals lean on Harrison Jr. against Cowboys
nbc_pft_marinharrisonsr_251104.jpg
04:49
Harrison Sr: Cardinals are ‘hard for me to watch’
nbc_pft_chasebrown_251104.jpg
09:56
Taylor hopes Brown learns from recent comments
nbc_pft_tradedeadline_251104.jpg
08:26
NFL trade deadline: Buy, sell or stay the course
nbc_pft_frankieluvu_251104.jpg
04:55
Luvu suspended for repeated hip-drop tackles
nbc_pft_loganwilson_251104.jpg
07:23
What acquiring Wilson means for the Cowboys