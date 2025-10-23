Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dodgers at Blue Jays – World Series Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 8 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Top Clips
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
NFL Week 8 Preview: Titans vs. Colts
‘Give me the Nuggets all day long’ in game v. GSW
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Dodgers at Blue Jays – World Series Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, stats
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
Matthew Berry’s 10 Facts You Need To Know Before Week 8 of 2025 season
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
RotoPat’s Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings
Patrick Daugherty
,
Patrick Daugherty
,
Top Clips
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
NFL Week 8 Preview: Titans vs. Colts
‘Give me the Nuggets all day long’ in game v. GSW
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB 2025 Season
2025 Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Wembanyama was ‘on his bully’ against Mavericks
October 23, 2025 12:16 PM
The Numbers on the Board crew analyze Victor Wembanyama's ability to push the pace against the Mavericks and how he enabled the Spurs to dominate Dallas.
Related Videos
04:15
Pacers face ‘real test’ to open season vs. Thunder
02:23
‘Give me the Nuggets all day long’ in game v. GSW
02:09
Pacers face ‘tough test’ vs. OKC in Finals rematch
01:54
Timberwolves grind out tough road win in Portland
02:04
Booker shines as Suns edge Kings in 120-116 win
02:15
Wemby’s 40 for Spurs spoils Flagg’s debut
01:58
Jazz blow out Clippers to start ’25-'26 campaign
01:56
Bulls hang on to beat Pistons to open season
01:59
Hornets claim win in season-opener against Nets
02:00
Sixers hang on for thrilling road win in Boston
01:58
Knicks open ’25-'26 season with win against Cavs
02:01
Morant guides Grizzlies to season-opening win
01:59
Giannis’ 37 points lead Bucks to opening night win
01:57
Barrett powers Raptors to win against Hawks
01:56
Bane, Wagner lead Magic to 125-121 win over Heat
02:12
What we learned from Rockets on opening night
01:42
Knicks’ Hart, Robinson out for season open v. Cavs
01:36
Dončić and Reaves the only real offense for Lakers
01:27
Rockets’ Şengün has breakout game vs. Thunder
04:05
Miller, Davis on opposite sides of season pick set
09:57
Eyes on Cavs-Knicks, Celtics-Pistons in Week 1
09:14
Buying stock into Bucks’ Green, Wizards’ George
10:34
‘Sky is the limit’ for Johnson, Shannon Jr.
02:19
Lean on Mavericks to take down Wembanyama’s Spurs
02:05
CLE, NYK plagued by injuries ahead of matchup
01:47
Şengün explodes for 39 in career-night vs. Thunder
01:56
Luka opens season with 43-point near triple-double
01:21
Warriors get a ‘total team effort’ in win over LAL
01:58
Butler drops 31 for Warriors in win over Lakers
01:56
Highlights: Warriors hold off Lakers for win
Latest Clips
05:00
NFL Week 8 preview: Packers vs. Steelers
02:44
NFL Week 8 Preview: Titans vs. Colts
04:11
NFL Week 8 Preview: Cowboys vs. Broncos
03:16
NFL Week 8 preview: Buccaneers vs. Saints
02:43
NFL Week 8 Preview: Giants vs. Eagles
02:43
NFL Week 8 Preview: Browns vs. Patriots
04:43
Melnikova edges Wong by one tenth in all-around
03:48
NFL Week 8 Preview: 49ers vs. Texans
02:16
Lean on Packers to defeat Rodgers’ Steelers on SNF
03:33
NFL Week 8 preview: Jets vs. Bengals
04:50
NFL Week 8 preview: Bills vs. Panthers
01:43
Back Cowboys at +3.5 vs. worn-down DEN defense
03:21
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Ravens
03:33
NFL Week 8 preview: Dolphins vs. Falcons
06:16
NFL Week 8 preview: Vikings vs. Chargers
15:27
LPGA Highlights: International Crown, Round 1
04:02
Wong runner-up to Melnikova at gymnastics worlds
05:16
Gabriel better than Sanders for Browns right now
02:32
Northwestern transfer QB Stone ‘worth the wait’
06:47
Who is more of a unicorn: Ohtani or Wembanyama?
04:39
PFT Mailbag: Top Vikings-Chargers storylines
16:57
Vincent on Greenlaw, tush push, onside kick, more
02:05
Ravens remove games from their locker room
05:24
Narduzzi knew the field ‘was shot,’ per Fillipponi
05:37
Caylor 13th in women’s all-around at worlds
05:23
Vincent sheds light on the future of the tush push
05:30
Vincent: Greenlaw situation ‘put everyone in bind’
01:45
Vincent: We didn’t assist on Goff trick play call
01:35
Why it’s time to consider onside kick alternatives
01:25
Nemour of Algeria sets top mark on bars at worlds
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue