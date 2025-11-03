 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0
Charles Coste, oldest living Olympic gold medalist, dies at 101
Ilia Malinin Skate Canada 2025
Olympic sports weekend recap: Ilia Malinin’s record-breaking figure skating win
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 10: Parker Washington and Tory Horton step up

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_shuhollowayintv_251103.jpg
Holloway: Seton Hall ready to ‘shock some people’
nbc_cbb_butlermattaintv_251103.jpg
Butler’s Matta stressing cohesiveness for 2025-26
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251103.jpg
Love, Kamara among poor Week 9 performances

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0
Charles Coste, oldest living Olympic gold medalist, dies at 101
Ilia Malinin Skate Canada 2025
Olympic sports weekend recap: Ilia Malinin’s record-breaking figure skating win
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 10: Parker Washington and Tory Horton step up

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_shuhollowayintv_251103.jpg
Holloway: Seton Hall ready to ‘shock some people’
nbc_cbb_butlermattaintv_251103.jpg
Butler’s Matta stressing cohesiveness for 2025-26
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251103.jpg
Love, Kamara among poor Week 9 performances

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

'Lay the chalk or pass entirely' on Wolves-Nets

November 3, 2025 01:01 PM
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick assess optimal ways to approach betting markets for Monday night's Timberwolves-Nets clash on Peacock, where Minnesota will be without Anthony Edwards.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_lookingforward_251103.jpg
03:37
Can Luka average 40 points per game this season?
nbc_nba_askkb_251103.jpg
09:48
Should Warriors have drafted Ball over Wiseman?
nbc_nba_chicagosports_251103.jpg
09:55
‘Everything is perfect’ in world of Chicago sports
nbc_nba_draftkings_251103.jpg
04:55
Bet on Markkanen vs. Celtics, George vs. Knicks
nbc_nba_pelicans_251103.jpg
09:54
Are Green, Williamson, Pelicans actually this bad?
nbc_nba_jamorant_251103.jpg
08:36
Beecham: Morant could be ‘left behind’ by NBA
nbc_nba_mannixmorant_251103.jpg
01:32
Unpacking communication between Iisalo, Morant
nbc_nba_lakersheat_251102.jpg
01:58
HLs: Doncic’s triple-double fuels Lakers past Heat
nbc_nba_sunsvsspurs_251102.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Suns take care of Wemby, Spurs at home
nbc_nba_grizzliesraptors_251102.jpg
01:59
HLs: Barrett, Ingram lead Raptors past Grizzlies
nbc_nba_knicksbulls_251102.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Knicks down Bulls to end losing streak
nbc_nba_atlvscle_251102.jpg
01:57
HLs: Cavs sneak past Hawks, get back in win column
nbc_nba_utahvscha_251102.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Hornets breeze by Jazz in blowout win
nbc_nba_phivsbkn_251102.jpg
02:01
Highlights: 76ers handle Nets on the road
nbc_nba_nopvsokc_251102.jpg
01:59
HLs: Thunder dominate Pelicans to stay undefeated
nbc_nba_flaggtalk_251102.jpg
04:11
Flagg’s development tests Dallas’ timeline
nbc_nba_digitalhit_251102.jpg
01:06
Cunningham, Duren guide Detroit past Dallas
nbc_nba_dalvsdet_251101.jpg
02:01
HLs: Pistons take down Mavericks in Mexico City
Duren_MPX.jpg
01:53
Highlights: Duren dunks everything vs. Mavericks
nbc_nba_dalvsdet_cadeintv_251101.jpg
01:25
Cunningham feels the trust with Pistons
nbc_nba_houbos_2minhl_251101.jpg
01:59
Highlights: KD, Rockets crush Celtics on the road
nbc_nba_orlwsh_2minhl_251101.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Magic rout Wizards in easy road win
nbc_nba_gswvsind_251101.jpg
01:57
HLs: Pacers rally, down Warriors for first win
nbc_nba_minvscha_251101.jpg
02:00
HLs: Randle, Gobert power Wolves past Hornets
nbc_nba_sacmil_2minhl_251101.jpg
02:00
Highlights: Kings edge Bucks in dramatic finish
nbc_nba_denvspor_251031.jpg
02:01
HLs: Blazers fend off Jokic, Nuggets in tight win
nbc_nba_nopvslac_251031.jpg
01:59
HLs: Clippers escape Pelicans in nail-biter finish
nbc_nba_lakersvsgrizzlies_251031.jpg
01:59
HLs: Luka drops 44 in return, Lakers top Grizzlies
nbc_nba_utahvsphi_251031.jpg
02:01
Highlights: Suns dispatch Jazz behind Booker, Dunn
nbc_nba_nykvschi_251031.jpg
02:03
HLs: Bulls hold off Knicks to remain undefeated

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_shuhollowayintv_251103.jpg
08:22
Holloway: Seton Hall ready to ‘shock some people’
nbc_cbb_butlermattaintv_251103.jpg
06:52
Butler’s Matta stressing cohesiveness for 2025-26
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251103.jpg
01:54
Love, Kamara among poor Week 9 performances
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251103.jpg
06:03
Bowers, Dowdle among Week 9 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251103.jpg
02:40
Best bets for Cardinals vs. Cowboys on MNF
nbc_ffhh_steelertalk_251103.jpg
02:35
Warren gets TDs for Steelers, Metcalf struggles
nbc_ffhh_colts_251103.jpg
03:14
Steelers stifle Taylor, Colts’ offense with TOs
nbc_ffhh_danielskraftinjuries_251103.jpg
03:08
Reacting to Daniels’ and Kraft’s major injuries
nbc_ffhh_patriotsfalcons_251103.jpg
05:28
ATL offense lacks flow despite London excellence
nbc_ffhh_chiefsbills_251103.jpg
04:54
Kincaid a top TE moving forward in Bills offense
nbc_ffhh_bearsbengals_251103.jpg
11:12
‘Start everyone’ v. CIN as Bears offense explodes
moren.jpg
11:20
All new faces have to step up for Indiana, Moren
nbc_ffhh_viksvlions_251103.jpg
05:14
McCarthy leads Vikings to ‘gutsy’ win over Lions
nbc_csu_draftkingsmvpodds_251103.jpg
04:21
Simms: Rams ‘inches away’ from being undefeated
nbc_csu_steelerscolts_251103.jpg
07:25
Steelers beating Colts the ‘surprise of the week’
nbc_bte_giantsbears_251103.jpg
02:01
Pick Bears in ‘interesting’ matchup vs. Giants
nbc_bte_ravensvikings_251103.jpg
01:53
Ravens are ‘flocking’ ahead of Week 10 vs. Vikings
nbc_pft_camlittlev2_251103.jpg
02:37
Little’s record FG highlights Jags win at Raiders
nbc_pft_ramsandninersv2_251103.jpg
05:44
Rams, 49ers keep pace in NFC West
nbc_bte_broncosraiders_251103.jpg
01:52
Pick Raiders to cover ‘big spread’ vs. Broncos
bengalsdanpatrickshowclip.jpg
01:42
Will Bengals fire Tobin, Taylor after the season?
nbc_nas_bestmoments_251103.jpg
01:09
Best moments from NASCAR’s 2025 season
nbc_pft_arrowuparrowdown_251103.jpg
03:27
Arrow up for Monangai, Lamar; down for ATL offense
nbc_pft_broncostexans_251103.jpg
03:18
Broncos, Chargers rally for big wins
nbc_pft_seahawkscommanders_251103.jpg
08:37
Seahawks thrash Commanders; Daniels injured
nbc_pft_bearsbengals_251103.jpg
06:23
Williams leads Bears to wild win over Bengals
nbc_pft_patriotsfalcons_251103.jpg
04:41
Maye, McDaniels are ‘simpatico’ in New England
nbc_pft_packerspanthers_251103.jpg
04:46
What’s going on with the Packers’ offense?
nbc_pft_vikingslions_251103.jpg
08:53
McCarthy ‘didn’t blink’ as Vikings beat Lions
nbc_pft_chasingseeding_251103.jpg
04:43
Chiefs, Bills in unfamiliar chasing position