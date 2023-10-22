 Skip navigation
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Wheeler deals, Schwarber, Harper, Realmuto homer and Phillies beat D-backs 6-1 for 3-2 NLCS lead
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Ilia Malinin repeats as Skate America champion, shatters personal best
Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2023 season

nbc_cfb_michlovelandintv2_231021.jpg
Loveland praises McCarthy’s energy in win
nbc_cfb_michmccarthyint_231021.jpg
McCarthy adopted ‘relentless’ mindset in MSU win
nbc_cfb_michsainristalint_231021.jpg
Sainristil: MICH defense ‘handled business’ v. MSU

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Syndication: Arizona Republic
Wheeler deals, Schwarber, Harper, Realmuto homer and Phillies beat D-backs 6-1 for 3-2 NLCS lead
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America
Ilia Malinin repeats as Skate America champion, shatters personal best
Philadelphia Eagles v Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2023 season

nbc_cfb_michlovelandintv2_231021.jpg
Loveland praises McCarthy’s energy in win
nbc_cfb_michmccarthyint_231021.jpg
McCarthy adopted ‘relentless’ mindset in MSU win
nbc_cfb_michsainristalint_231021.jpg
Sainristil: MICH defense ‘handled business’ v. MSU

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Michigan dominates MSU in East Lansing

October 21, 2023 11:01 PM
J.J. McCarthy threw a career-high four touchdowns to help lead Michigan to a decisive 49-0 shutout win vs. Michigan State as the Wolverines improved to 8-0 on the season.