 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW PGA Championship 2023 - Day Three - Wentworth Golf Club
Ludvig Aberg on brink of BMW PGA Championship victory
mary-theisen-lappen.jpeg
Mary Theisen-Lappen wins silver at weightlifting worlds; Olympic spot a heavier lift
NASCAR Cup Series
Bristol tradition unlike any other on NASCAR circuit

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndcmich_merriweathertd_230916.jpg
Hartman connects with Tyree to extend ND lead
nbc_pl_plupdate_230916.jpg
PL Update: Man City victorious, Man Utd struggle
nbc_cfb_ndcmich_estimetd_230916.jpg
ND’s Estime rips off 17-yard touchdown run vs. CMU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW PGA Championship 2023 - Day Three - Wentworth Golf Club
Ludvig Aberg on brink of BMW PGA Championship victory
mary-theisen-lappen.jpeg
Mary Theisen-Lappen wins silver at weightlifting worlds; Olympic spot a heavier lift
NASCAR Cup Series
Bristol tradition unlike any other on NASCAR circuit

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ndcmich_merriweathertd_230916.jpg
Hartman connects with Tyree to extend ND lead
nbc_pl_plupdate_230916.jpg
PL Update: Man City victorious, Man Utd struggle
nbc_cfb_ndcmich_estimetd_230916.jpg
ND’s Estime rips off 17-yard touchdown run vs. CMU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Merriweather's 75-yard touchdown gives ND the lead

September 16, 2023 02:44 PM
Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman finds wide receiver Tobias Merriweather for a 75-yard touchdown pass to give the Fighting Irish an early lead over Central Michigan.