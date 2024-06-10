 Skip navigation
Simms' '24 Top 40 QBs: No. 3, Joe Burrow

June 10, 2024 12:45 PM
Chris Simms explains why no player can "surgically dissect" a defense like Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, ranking him at No. 3 in his Top 40 QB Countdown.
